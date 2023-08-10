Pokemon Go 2023 World Championships Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is offering an exclusive Timed Research quest throughout the 2023 Pokemon World Championship event. Here’s everything trainers need to know about completing this Research and earning their rewards.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan is set to be a massive event where trainers from all around the world compete in various Pokemon games.

In celebration of the World Championships, Pokemon Go is hosting various events and quests centered around the real-world event.

Among those events comes the debut of the Gen 7 Fighting-type Passimian, special Featured attacks for a variety of Pokemon, and an event-exclsuive Timed Research quest. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the 2023 World Championships Timed Research and the rewards it gives.

Pokemon Go 2023 World Championships Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks & rewards included in the 2023 World Championships Timed Research event:

Step 1 of 1:

Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 1 Fast TM

Use 5 Charged Attacks – 10 Great Balls

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 1 Charged TM

Battle 5 times in the Go Battle League – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 1 Elite Fast TM and a WCS Shirt Pikachu encounter

How to get 2023 World Championships Timed Research

The 2023 World Championships Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest, so all players will be able to take part in this Timed Research at no additional cost beginning on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 AM local time.

It’s important to remember that these tasks and their rewards will expire once the 2023 World Championship event ends on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8 PM local time, so be sure to complete them before then.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s 2023 World Championship Timed Research quest. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

