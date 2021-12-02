Pokemon Go 0.225 update patch notes: Egg hatch changes, Quests & new move

The Pokemon Go 0.225 update brings a lot of new things to the game including some exciting changes for Eggs, a few new Quests, and even the debut of a new fast move.

The latest Pokemon Go changes take aim at some of the more repetitive aspects of the game, breathing new life into the familiar gameplay loop with a handful of improvements.

From making the egg hatching process easier to adding more Quests into the objective pool, Niantic is giving players more ways to engage with the game and rewarding them for doing so.

These details have been leaked by dataminers and have not been included in an official dev blog post.

Advertisement

Everything new in Pokemon Go’s 0.225 update

Egg hatch changes

The most notable change comes in the form of egg hatching as players will now be able to skip through the cinematic that plays anytime an egg is ready to hatch.

Read More: Pokemon Go Egg chart for Season of Heritage

According to the data mining site PokeMiners, there may also be a screen that allows players to see the Pokemon that they’ve previously hatched from eggs as well, but that remains to be seen.

New Pokemon Go quests

There are also a few new quests being added to the mix that will reward players for the following things:

Opening gifts

Earning XP

Having a certain friend level

Having a certain Pokemon CP

New move – Double Kick

The final big change in this update is the addition of the Fighting-type move Double Kick to the Fast Move list.

Advertisement

If you’re interested in reading the full patch notes, you can find them below, courtesy of PokeMiners:

Pokemon Go 0.225 update patch notes