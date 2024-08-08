Pokemon glitch turns Gen 9 mon into terrifying “titan”

The curse of Gen 9 strikes again, as a cute and innocent Pokemon has been glitched into a monstrous titan, one reminiscent of an infamous foe from Super Mario 64.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet dumped the Dynamax mechanic, it still featured large ‘mons, in the form of Titans. These aren’t as important to the story as the Dynamax phenomenon was in Gen 8, but you can still fight giant Pokemon if you go looking for them.

Some larger Pokemon are a result of issues with the Gen 9 titles rather than an intentional choice by the developer. Players have stumbled across these in the wild, including a recent encounter that was recorded by a user on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reddit, depicting a horrifying massive Tatsugiri.

“It looks like they blew up a Tatsugiri floatie and holding it over their heads,” one user mocked, while another said, “They said Dynamaxing was only possible in Galar, but they were wrong.”

Naturally, some fans also compared the big Tatsugiri to the nightmarish Unagi from Mario 64, which scared many kids in the ’90s. “Nintendo 64 quality fish, GO!,” one user joked, while another added, “Glitches make me VERY uncomfortable for some reason.”

One player summed things up succinctly with, “That’s just normal Pokemon, Scarlet and Violet. What are you on about?”

This isn’t the only time that a massive Pokemon has glitched its way into the Paldea region, as fans have witnessed similar unintentionally scary sights in the past. In fact, bizarre errors like this have become the norm in the Gen 9 games to an almost embarrassing degree.

Fans are excited to see Pokemon Legends Z-A released on the Switch’s successor in the future, but the real hope lies in updated versions of the Gen 9 games. Maybe we’ll get to travel around Paldea without being stalked by colossal sushi fish in 2025.

