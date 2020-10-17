Pokemon gets TikTok challenge for Sword & Shield's Crown Tundra in Japan - Dexerto

The Pokemon Company is launching a TikTok challenge in Japan to celebrate Sword & Shield’s DLC, The Crown Tundra. The contest has monsters such as Pikachu dancing next to Trainers in an adorable fashion.
Sword & Shield has been a massive hit on the Nintendo Switch, as the RPG is already the third highest-selling release in the Pokemon franchise. The RPG is set to get its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22.
To celebrate the launch of the add-on, The Pokemon Company has launched a TikTok challenge contest in Japan. The adorable Poke-themed dances will be sure to warm the hearts of Trainers about to explore the icy region.
Sword & Shield Pokemon TikTok challenge
On October 15, The Pokemon Company International revealed the Japanese TikTok challenge. Trainers who download the app can record themselves dancing with four ‘mons using a special filter.
Participating monsters include Gen 8 characters Alcremie, Wooloo, Morpeko, and Isle of Armor Legendary, Kubfu. And of course, the series’ beloved mascot, Pikachu, also makes an appearance.
As an example of the kind of dances you can do to match the Pokemon’s style, a video was released on the official International YouTube channel. The clip adorably shows Pikachu mirroring the fans’ moves.
Participants that get the most likes can win a plushy of one of the five Pokemon that are a part of the TikTok challenge. Unfortunately at the time of writing, the contest is in Japan only.
The TikTok challenge isn’t the only time a Pokemon has moved to a beat. In August, Pikachu teamed up with the viral Pineapple Pen guy to make a music video based on the Electric-type’s voice lines.
It will be interesting to see the creative ways Trainers come up with dances to match the ‘mon of their choice. The adorable challenge celebrates the Sword & Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra, which hits stores on October 22.
This week has been nothing short of a full-on rollercoaster in the online world; from Addison Rae going viral over her “awkward” presentation at the BBMAs to Pokimane slamming her “creepy” Twitch viewers, things are seriously ramping up in the social media space, and we’ve got all the info you need to stay updated on the tea.
So… what’s brewing?
Addison Rae goes viral for “awkward” BBMAs presentation
Addison Rae came under fire after presenting Harry Styles’ award at the BBMAs this week.
What’s the tea? Considering her celebrity status, it comes as little surprise that Rae was conscripted to help host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards — but some critics didn’t find her performance to be up to snuff.
During her presentation for Harry Styles’ Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Rae didn’t open up her envelope, which is the general tradition for those presenting such awards. This moment soon went viral, with many dubbing her presentation “awkward” and wondering why a TikToker was at such a prestigious event in the first place.
She looks like she is in a funeral lmfaooooo.
Also the way in how she announced that Harry won is so cringy like girl put some emotion in it cuz its Harry freaking Styles who u talking abt not a tiktok dancer 🙄
How did she respond? It doesn’t look like Rae is letting the haters get her down, though, as the star later posted a series of bombshell Instagram photos with the caption: “After last night’s show, I finally learned how to open an envelope! Thank you @BBMAs <3”
Twitch star Pokimane is hitting back at “creepy” viewers who take ill-intentioned clips from her broadcasts.
Who’s involved? Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, also hailed for her involvement in the broadcasting group ‘OfflineTV.’
What’s the tea? As one of Twitch’s most well-known female broadcasters, it stand to reason that she isn’t new to having the occasional creep in her chat from time to time — but it seems that she’s had enough with users who take “creep clips” from her stream.
“Creep clips” are, in essence, short clips taken from women’s broadcasts that paint an otherwise innocent moment in a sexual light, such as when someone clips a streamer turning away from the camera or bending over to pick something up.
What did Pokimane say? Both Pokimane and streamer QuarterJade hit out at these types of clips in a series of tweets, with QuarterJade very pointedly telling such users: “F**K YOU.”
if you are the type of loser that clips when i walk away from my cam, bend over, etc… FUCK YOUUUUUU i’m so sick of you stupid perverts and i hope your penis gets stuck in a lawn mower
Poarch hit out at these comments in a pointed tweet, claiming that being “kawaii” is a common part of Asian culture that she, as a Flipino, wants to be part of.
“Why is it not allowed to act cute?” she wrote. “It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it. I’m Filipino and in the Philippines, we love ulzzang and kawaii culture. I grew up with it, so why can’t I just be myself?”
Why is it not allowed to act cute? It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it🙁 I’m Filipino and in the Philippines, we love Ulzzang and kawaii culture. I grew up with it so why can’t I just be myself?
What’s the tea? Assuming that rapper Kanye West needs no introduction, it seems like Rogan could be featuring him on an upcoming episode, after being specifically asked by the music artist in a recent tweet.
“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week,” Yeezus tweeted. “I have my team trying to get your number. Joe, I’m in Calabasas. Let’s do this, my friend.”
Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OCyqWlHaNH
Fans will know that Rogan has attempted to get Kanye on his podcast quite a few times in the past, so with Kanye himself expressing an open interest in appearing on the show, it seems like this idea could very likely become a reality in the near future.
How do you think this potential episode could turn out? Think we’ll get any updates on the Kim Kardashian situation?
Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards are coming under fire from fans of Nessa Barrett after their podcast episode sparked some drama in the TikTok space.
Who’s Involved? Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy and TikToker Josh Richards have begun their very own podcast, ‘BFFs’ — but it seems its first episode has already sparked an all-out war in the TikTok realm.
While Barrett herself has yet to weigh in on the matter, her fans are doing the heavy lifting for her, just a week after she claimed she “regretted” her kiss with Chase Hudson. Her reason? She was still in love with Chase, who appears to have completely moved on from the drama.
This week was chock-full of online drama. What is your take on the “TikTok war” between Dave Portnoy and a bunch of youngsters making dance videos? Do you think Addison Rae should have received all that backlash for her presentation at the BBMAs? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!
Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!