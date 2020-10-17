Pokemon gets TikTok challenge for Sword & Shield's Crown Tundra in Japan - Dexerto

This week has been nothing short of a full-on rollercoaster in the online world; from Addison Rae going viral over her “awkward” presentation at the BBMAs to Pokimane slamming her “creepy” Twitch viewers, things are seriously ramping up in the social media space, and we’ve got all the info you need to stay updated on the tea.

So… what’s brewing?

Addison Rae goes viral for “awkward” BBMAs presentation

Who’s involved? Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular (and highest-earning) content creators, who has taken to hanging out with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian after launching her very own makeup line.

What’s the tea? Considering her celebrity status, it comes as little surprise that Rae was conscripted to help host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards — but some critics didn’t find her performance to be up to snuff.

During her presentation for Harry Styles’ Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Rae didn’t open up her envelope, which is the general tradition for those presenting such awards. This moment soon went viral, with many dubbing her presentation “awkward” and wondering why a TikToker was at such a prestigious event in the first place.

She looks like she is in a funeral lmfaooooo.

Also the way in how she announced that Harry won is so cringy like girl put some emotion in it cuz its Harry freaking Styles who u talking abt not a tiktok dancer 🙄 — Kay (@kaysedits_1) October 15, 2020

How did she respond? It doesn’t look like Rae is letting the haters get her down, though, as the star later posted a series of bombshell Instagram photos with the caption: “After last night’s show, I finally learned how to open an envelope! Thank you @BBMAs <3”

What do you think of her response to the criticism? Do you think social media influencers should host major award shows?

Pokimane hits out at “creepy” Twitch viewers

Who’s involved? Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, also hailed for her involvement in the broadcasting group ‘OfflineTV.’

What’s the tea? As one of Twitch’s most well-known female broadcasters, it stand to reason that she isn’t new to having the occasional creep in her chat from time to time — but it seems that she’s had enough with users who take “creep clips” from her stream.

“Creep clips” are, in essence, short clips taken from women’s broadcasts that paint an otherwise innocent moment in a sexual light, such as when someone clips a streamer turning away from the camera or bending over to pick something up.

What did Pokimane say? Both Pokimane and streamer QuarterJade hit out at these types of clips in a series of tweets, with QuarterJade very pointedly telling such users: “F**K YOU.”

if you are the type of loser that clips when i walk away from my cam, bend over, etc… FUCK YOUUUUUU i’m so sick of you stupid perverts and i hope your penis gets stuck in a lawn mower — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) October 15, 2020

This post appeared to spark some backlash, which prompted Pokimane to speak out on the matter:

“Why do we, as female streamers, need to work around the creeps in our chat?” she replied. “Especially in regular and far-from-sexual scenarios, like standing up from our chairs lol.”

why do we, as female streamers, need to work around the creeps in our chat? especially in regular and far from sexual scenarios, like standing up from our chairs lol.. — spookimane👻 (@pokimanelol) October 15, 2020

What do you think about “creep clips?” Do you think Twitch can do anything to stop disturbing viewers from creating these kinds of videos?

Bella Poarch hits back at criticism for acting “kawaii”

Who’s involved? Bella Poarch is a TikToker who is quickly rising to internet fame, even rivaling the likes of Charli D’Amelio after seeming to earn double the amount of views on her videos and breaking a TikTok record.

What’s the tea? Despite Poarch’s popularity, many critics are taking an issue with how she presents herself in her videos, with quite a few commenters being concerned over her “childlike” mannerisms.

Poarch hit out at these comments in a pointed tweet, claiming that being “kawaii” is a common part of Asian culture that she, as a Flipino, wants to be part of.

“Why is it not allowed to act cute?” she wrote. “It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it. I’m Filipino and in the Philippines, we love ulzzang and kawaii culture. I grew up with it, so why can’t I just be myself?”

Why is it not allowed to act cute? It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it🙁 I’m Filipino and in the Philippines, we love Ulzzang and kawaii culture. I grew up with it so why can’t I just be myself? — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) October 12, 2020

What’s the verdict? It looks like the internet isn’t sympathizing with her reasoning, however, with some critics accusing her of “fetishizing acting childlike.”

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think Poarch is acting too “childlike” for her age?

Joe Rogan teases podcast episode with Kanye West

Who’s involved? Joe Rogan is a well-known figure in the online world, best known for his uber-popular podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ which features all manner of celebrity guests.

What’s the tea? Assuming that rapper Kanye West needs no introduction, it seems like Rogan could be featuring him on an upcoming episode, after being specifically asked by the music artist in a recent tweet.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week,” Yeezus tweeted. “I have my team trying to get your number. Joe, I’m in Calabasas. Let’s do this, my friend.”

Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OCyqWlHaNH — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

Fans will know that Rogan has attempted to get Kanye on his podcast quite a few times in the past, so with Kanye himself expressing an open interest in appearing on the show, it seems like this idea could very likely become a reality in the near future.

How do you think this potential episode could turn out? Think we’ll get any updates on the Kim Kardashian situation?

Dave Portnoy starts a war with TikTok

Who’s Involved? Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy and TikToker Josh Richards have begun their very own podcast, ‘BFFs’ — but it seems its first episode has already sparked an all-out war in the TikTok realm.

What’s the tea? During the podcast’s first episode, Portnoy appeared to call out Richards’ ex-girlfriend, TikToker Nessa Barrett, who infamously went viral for dancing to the Koran being read aloud.

Claiming that Nessa had been “using” Richards, Portnoy’s comments sparked the ire of Nessa’s fans, who went to bat for the young singer in a passionate tirade of social media posts.

Fucking Vinny where you at! I’m getting killed out here! pic.twitter.com/eLso2dUOhR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 14, 2020

Needless to say, Portnoy didn’t seem bothered by the heat, even tweeting out an edit of a comical fight scene with other influencers’ faces placed over the characters’.

This is how you launch a podcast Click to subscribehttps://t.co/iekyvWJhUU pic.twitter.com/ijJPmYZ5wL — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 14, 2020

While Barrett herself has yet to weigh in on the matter, her fans are doing the heavy lifting for her, just a week after she claimed she “regretted” her kiss with Chase Hudson. Her reason? She was still in love with Chase, who appears to have completely moved on from the drama.

This week was chock-full of online drama. What is your take on the “TikTok war” between Dave Portnoy and a bunch of youngsters making dance videos? Do you think Addison Rae should have received all that backlash for her presentation at the BBMAs? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!