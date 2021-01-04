Logo
Pokemon Gen 1 fan art made in Microsoft Excel goes viral

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:36

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Excel art
Microsoft / The Pokemon Company

A dedicated Pokemon fan is recreating every Gen 1 creature in Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, and the results are incredible.

For many Pokemon fans, the original 151 will always be the best. The lineup first appeared in the Kanto region in Red and Blue on the Gameboy, and featured famous ‘Mons like Charizard, Eevee, and of course Pikachu.

Being the most popular generation of Pokemon, talented fans have dedicated countless hours to recreating the 151 creatures with their artwork, but this one takes the cake. It might be the most creative method we’ve seen yet.

The Pokemon Company
The original 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region remain the most popular.

Reddit user Gexuality took to the Pokemon subreddit to share their artwork based on the popular Nintendo franchise. The user’s recreating the original 151 characters, but with a twist: Drawing them all in Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

“I’m creating a video series where I draw all original 151 Pokemon using Microsoft Excel spreadsheet,” they wrote alongside a TikTok of a speed-drawing video of Charizard. “This is my favorite so far.”

The artist continued to explain their reasoning for using spreadsheets: “I like using Excel better. Especially since it’s not meant as an artistic program at all. I was pretty proud when I found out I could use it in that way.”

[OC] I’m creating a video series where I draw all original 151 Pokemon using Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. This is my favorite so far. Thanks for watching! from pokemon

The thread on Reddit currently has almost 20,000 upvotes and has received hundreds of comments of praise from Pokemon fans who are impressed by the creativity on display.

“In EXCEL? Thats awesome, must share it to every geek in my friendlist,” wrote one Reddit user, while another added: “And I call myself an Excel wizard just because I can do Macros pppfffttt… Congrats man, this is amazing!”

A third fan joked that they were “picturing a Charizard being sent into battle and its cry is the Windows 7 startup tune.”

Gexuality has shared more of these drawings on his TikTok page, including Venusaur which you can see below.

@pixelpatternsplus

#003 – Venusaur. Drawing all original 151 in Microsoft Excel. #venusaur #pokemon #excel #pixelart #foryoupage #fyp #thick #pixelpatternsplus #gen1

♬ Gym Leader (Pokemon Red and Blue) – Makir

Gexuality also hinted at more to come. When one user suggested he should “consider making all 890” species of Pokemon in spreadsheets, he replied: “Maybe I’ll get there someday… Other generations will follow if this ends up being well received.”

He also said he’s currently “working on making an animated sprite”, meaning there’s more to come for fans of the artist’s impressive Excel spreadsheet artwork. We’ll certainly be following the journey.

In other viral Pokemon news, one creative fan got plenty of attention when they created a homemade Pokeball hot chocolate bomb that contained an adorable Snom.

Dedicated Pokemon trainer ‘catches them all’ with insane level 100 living Pokedex

Published: 3/Jan/2021 3:57 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 3:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Full Living Pokedex Level 100
The Pokemon Company

A dedicated Pokemon trainer has managed to achieve a full living Pokedex, complete with every form and every variation, all trained to level 100. It’s a stunning achievement that took four long years.

Pokemon games are relatively easy to finish, but the real challenge has always been to catch them all. However, trainers have found ways to make that challenge even harder. For example, the ultimate goal is to complete a full living Pokedex, which requires trainers to have a living version of all currently-available Pokemon in storage.

But one trainer named Freddichio didn’t want to stop there. He set out to do something even more ambitious and capture every form and every variation, including genders, and train them to the maximum level. 

Now, after four long years, he’s finally managed to pull it off.

Freddichio shared all the details about his impressive achievement and provided proof on the /r/Pokemon subreddit for anyone who doubted his claims.

“I wanna be the very best like no-one ever was. To catch them was my real test, but to train them was my cause,” he said, referring to the classic theme song. “I passed the test, with every Pokemon… and I’ve trained [them all] to level 100.”

Pokemon Full Living Pokedex Level 100
Esarty
A full living Pokedex is hard enough to achieve, but getting all forms and variants and training them to the maximum level is even harder.

“Proof here. It’s one long youtube video showing them all in boxes. The complete view in Home and then sorting by level to show they’re all level 100,” he said. “Pretty much all these pokemon have been caught, trained, and bred by me, including mythicals.

“I believe I’ve got every form, variation, etc.,” he said. “I’ve got every pokemon from Bulbapedia’s list of gender differences, I’ve got all forms of Pokemon like Rotom, Deerling, Alcremie, and Vivillon. I have all sizes of Pumpkaboo and Sinistea.”

“It’s possible I’ve missed some,” he added. “If people are interested, I can draw up a full list of what I’ve got to make sure I’ve not missed anything.

There one’s thing he’s missing though: “I do not have all Spinda, all Shiny Pokemon, or all Gigantamax forms. I feel like I’ve done enough, though, and if someone catches me every single Spinda form, I’ll train them for you!”

Freddichio has done enough, indeed. It’s crazy he’s still thinking about what he’s missed. However, it would take an absurd amount of time to get all the Shiny and Gigantamax variants.

Plus, there are around 4,294,967,296 possible Spinda forms. It’s simply impossible to catch them all.

Either way, it’s an impressive effort, and if he decides to call it quits once and for all, nobody will hold it against him.