It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Pokemon world, giving players the opportunity to unwrap and redeem free gifts on offer in Pokemon Go, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as Pokemon TCG Pocket this Christmas.

Each Pokemon game allows players to pick up free items, Pokemon, and other collectibles in different ways. The mainline games, such as Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet, have a really simple Mystery Gift system where you just type in the promo code and receive your present.

However, in Pokemon Go, there are a variety of ways to get free things – from sending and opening gifts to other players, to promo codes.

Here, we’ve done a sweep of the three main games people are playing right now in the Pokemon universe, so you can collect as many free gifts as possible during the holidays!

Pokemon Go gifts

Niantic’s mobile game doesn’t have as many free gifts to claim as the other Pokemon titles this year, but you can still pick up a free hoodie for your in-game avatar with the Pokemon Go promo code below.

It’s not just an ordinary hoodie, either. Pokemon has collaborated with FENDI and FRGMT for a special Dragonite hoodie, available in real-life for $1,200. We’ll let you decide whether or not that’s good value, but definitely get one for your avatar regardless!

Niantic Grab this Fendi x Pokemon crossover cosmetic in-game this Christmas!

Code Reward FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON avatar hoodie (Expires January 4, 2025)

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gifts

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Mystery Gifts are a great way of claiming free rewards in Scarlet and Violet.

There are three codes you can redeem in Scarlet and Violet this year, all of which are valid right up to New Year’s Day.

You can grab yourself an Evolution Stone, Vitamins, and Roy’s Fuecoco this Christmas as gifts in the game.

Code Reward Expires ELEMENTST0NES Evolution Stones January 1, 2025 C0SM1CST0NES Evolution Stones January 1, 2025 V1TAM1NS Two of each vitamins January 1, 2025 909TEAMUP06 Roy’s Fuecoco January 31, 2025 SUPEREFFECT1VE Expert Belt February 28, 2025 G0TCHAP0KEM0N 30 Quick Balls February 28, 2025 Y0AS0B1B1R1B1R1 Pawmot February 28, 2025

We track the rewards every month, not just during the festive period, for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – check out our complete codes hub here and bookmark it for regular gifts in-game, as well as how to redeem them.

If you’re in the spirit of trading this Christmas as well, there are also lots of different trade codes you can use to celebrate the festivities with a new Pokemon!

Pokemon TCG Pocket gifts

In TCG Pocket, there are two main gifts we recommend you go for this year. Firstly, you can pick up free packs of cards in the game – simply by checking in every 12 hours for your Pack Stamina bar to refill.

On top of that, keep an eye out for free Daily Gifts appearing in the in-app store as they will show up for a limited time occasionally.

For more information on how to redeem free packs and cards, check out our TCG Pocket rewards guide here.

So, there we have it! Those are all of the Christmas gifts you can claim in Pokemon games this holiday season – hopefully, you can put all of those new PokeBalls to good use and catch a shiny!