Pokemon fans vote which new type they want added in future generations

Pokemon fans have been debating which new types they think should be added in future generations when Game Freak eventually increases the series’ 18 typings with a few contenders proving especially popular.

When Pokemon Red and Blue were released there were just 15 types with Dark and Steel being introduced in Gen 2’s Gold and Silver. Fourteen years later Pokemon would finally get its 18th type with Fairy being added in X and Y.

Since the addition of Fairy in 2013 there hasn’t been another type added to the series. While it’s unclear if developer Game Freak intends to expand on the existing 18 types that doesn’t stop fans from speculating.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such Pokemon fans have debated which new types they think would make the best additions to the series both from a thematic and gameplay standpoint.

Pokemon fans debate which new type should be added

Kicking off the debate a Reddit post proposed: “If you could add 1 or 2 new types what would it be? For me it’ll be Gourmet and Sound type.”

This idea was accompanied by several Pokemon concept designs including two new Eeveelutions and a regional form for Appletun.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While Sound type wasn’t overly popular the suggestion for a Gourmet type was well received with one of the thread’s most upvoted comments reading: “Gourmet type? Deliceon? Hilarious, it’s impossible to not giggle at that tbh Lovely art btw.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others took the opportunity to propose what types they would add to Pokemon: “Master type. It’d be super effective against everything, but the moves would suck,” a unique suggestion comparable to the Shadow Pokemon in XD: Gale of Darkness.

“Here I go again with the Light typing,” another post opened before going on to explain how a Light type could give a “much needed buff for the Grass type, balance out the Dark type by giving it a volatile matchup, balance out Fairy type and buff Ice type.”

Article continues after ad

Another trainer pitched a mushroom-themed type: “Fungi type. We have so many mushroom Pokémon and they’re all grass type and they deserve proper recognition, even if the type matchups end up being mostly the same.”

Article continues after ad

Other suggestions that got fewer upvotes included Alien type, Ash type, Cosmic type, and Rubber type. While these are fun ideas it’s worth noting that if a new type was added it would likely be to weaken an existing meta-typing like Fairy or Steel.