Pokemon fans transform their iPhones with incredible iOS 14 layouts

Pokemon fans are using the latest iOS 14 update to create incredible layouts based on the popular Nintendo franchise. One Trainer even transformed their iPhone into a Rotom Phone using the new Apple feature.

On September 16, Apple rolled out its latest update iOS 14. The upgraded operating system brought iPhone users a flurry of new customization options to personalize their devices to their heart's content – and people have been using Pokemon to come up with epic designs.

Players have taken the new widget feature and have transformed their Home screens into incredible Poke-themed layouts that Trainers will want to install on their own phones as soon as possible.

Epic iOS 14 Pokemon layouts

The latest Apple operating system allows users to completely overhaul their iPhone homescreens. The new feature lets you adds widgets to your screen, as well as custom app shortcuts.

Creative Pokemon fans have used the updated to create incredible themed layouts. One even turned their iPhone into a Rotom Phone which was first introduced in the 2019 Nintendo Switch title Sword & Shield.

The genius behind the stunning creation is 'Lolita Rey' who created a step-by-step tutorial on how to transform your own iPhone into a Rotom Dex right now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTmv2WOZQrY

Other fans took to forums like Reddit to share their incredible iPhone layouts. 'Gulffather' posted a Gen I starter-themed design that adorably featured the Squirtle Squad.

The feature also allows you to visually replace your app icons using shortcuts. Trainer 'PK_Thor' took advantage of this, and used icons from Shuffle to create an amazing Ghost-type homescreen.

Those looking for more designs for inspiration can search on social media sites like Twitter, as Trainers are sharing a wealth of clever designs. The new iOS feature finally brings us closer to our dreams of making a Pokedex phone a reality.

The franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. Despite releasing only last year, the Nintendo Switch title is already the third-highest selling in the franchise. Proof that it has never been more popular.