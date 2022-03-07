Pokemon fans think Scarlet & Violet could bring Mega Evolutions back

The Pokemon community believes that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s reveal could hint at Mega Evolutions making their return in Gen 9.

Nintendo fans around the world were surprised when Game Freak announced that Gen 9 would be launching at the end of 2022. Despite a jam-packed trailer, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon community believes that the reveal has a nod to the Kalos region. The new discovery has some hoping that it’s a hint that Mega Evolutions could make their return in the ninth generation RPGs.

Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have ties to Kalos?

In previous generations, the Japanese logo for each Pokemon game usually has the symbol for the series’ new gameplay gimmick. So following the February 27 reveal of Gen 9, speculation kicked off when Scarlet & Violet was discovered to have a six-point star icon.

One player made waves online after discovering that the star logo looks identical to the ‘ultimate weapon’ used in 2013’s X & Y. “Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Japanese logo is somehow similar to Kalo’s Ultimate Weapon,” Twitter user ‘supereffectiv’ posted.

The account then posted a screenshot, with it looking almost identical – right down to the six-pointed star shape. The imagery had some users speculating as to whether Mega Evolutions could make a comeback as they made their debut in the Kalos region.

This isn’t the first time fans have theorized that Gen 9 could bring the X & Y mechanic as a part of its gimmick. The new anime intro in March 2022 had a sequence where Ash Ketchum was wearing equipment for Megas, Z-Moves, and Gigantamax.

Popular content creator SoulSilverArt shared their theory and wrote, “So my wild theory might have a sliver of evidence(though the anime isn’t usually the best source). So this clip of the intro where Satoshi uses Gmax, Mega & Z-move all at the same time? Yeah I’m sticking to thinking some kinda hybrid of them is the Gen9 gimmick #PokemonScarletViolet.”

So my wild theory might have a sliver of evidence(though the anime isn’t usually the best source).So this clip of the intro where Satoshi uses Gmax,Mega & Z-move all at the same time?Yeah I’m sticking to thinking somekinda hybrid of them is the Gen9 gimmick #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/s0RNIYkFiz pic.twitter.com/qaSwJNRXTH — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) March 4, 2022

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet seemingly based on Spain, many players have pointed out that the region would be neighbors to Kalos which was inspired by France.

Of course, take everything here with a major grain of salt. This is purely just speculation. While Game Freak does like to tease future projects, it’s easy to read too much into things. Based on previous generations, we will probably get our next look at the RPG in June 2022.