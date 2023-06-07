Pokemon fans suspect Liko’s Sprigatito will differ from Ash’s Pikachu in one major way

A debate about Liko’s Sprigatito and its future in the Pokemon anime took place on social media.

In the Pokemon Horizons: The Series anime, fans of the franchise were treated to two new protagonists — Liko and Roy — and two new companions: Sprigatito and Fuecoco, respectively.

We still don’t know a lot about Liko and Roy, but that has not stopped fans of the franchise from pondering Liko and Sprigatito’s future together.

Prior to the airing of the tenth episode of Pokemon Horizons, one fan asked the community as to whether Sprigatito follow in Pikachu’s footsteps with regards to one major decision.

Pokemon fans question whether Sprigatito will evolve

On the Pokemon anime subreddit, one user postulated a question to the community about Liko’s companion Sprigatito.

The Grass-type starter Pokemon has been a noble companion to Liko thus far, but user Good-Currency4173 asked fans whether they think Sprigatito will evolve in the future — something Ash’s Pikachu never did in the anime.

One user bluntly commented that it will happen, as Sprigatito’s final evolution, Meowscarada, is “supposedly very popular” in Japan.

Another user agreed with that sentiment, but added some concern about Roy’s Fuecoco and its willingness to evolve into a Skeledirge thanks to a playful personality.

However, some fans of the anime did not agree with this sentiment. One Redditor pointed out that Sprigatito acts just like “a normal cat at the moment” and it’s tough to envision Liko with a stronger, powerful Pokemon.

Others expressed uncertainty, since we don’t know about Liko’s plans to catch other Pokemon and look to become a powerful trainer or whether she’ll stay the protagonist past Pokemon Horizons.

If Liko’s main companion doesn’t evolve, it would at least follow precedent for the Pokemon anime franchise. Ash Ketchum’s Pikachu, despite numerous chances to do so, never evolved into a Raichu in the series. Ash did, however, have starters like Charmander and Turtwig evolve into their final forms throughout his travels.

The tenth episode of Pokemon Horizons: The Series will air on June 9 in Japan.