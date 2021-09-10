Pokemon fan’s shocking Pikachu laser art goes viral on TikTok

There are some TikToks that are made quickly and may not appear to require much skill, but one creator’s Pikachu artwork is certainly a masterpiece.

TikTok has become a hub for creators of all kinds, bringing waves of creative talent and new ideas to the social platform.

This has included many in the Pokemon community, who have shown time and time again that they can use the short video medium to make amazing art.

This TikToker’s Pikachu art is no exception, putting on a real show with brilliant use of lasers.

Viral Pikachu laser art TikTok

TikTok user brooke.cheng has broken the internet with their first TikTok, netting over 6.4 million views at the time of this article’s publication. And for good cause.

The video starts with just some small mirrors used to reflect a red laser. Simple enough. But, after the person in the video goes and grabs Ash’s signature hat, things quickly escalate.

From there, the beat drops to reveal a stunning, and massive, laser display of Pikachu. Spliced together with some editing, the final product came out great, highlighting the intricacy and the time this creation must have taken.

This creator only has two videos on their profile and has already amassed an impressive 30,000 followers and 900,000+ likes on their videos. The second video features another fun art creation, this time with Kong and Godzilla as the subjects.

Some clever art and a hot start indeed, making this an up-and-coming creator that art (and Pokemon) fans should keep their eyes on moving forward.