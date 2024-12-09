Pokemon Fans roast Niantic for fixing actually helpful dodging glitch

Niantic has a fixed a glitch in Pokemon Go that allowed players to reduce damage received in battle, much to the dismay of the fans, who used it to make Raids easier.

Dodging is a highly underutilized power in Pokemon Go, mostly because it can’t be used in standard NPC or Team Rocket battles. In order to dodge, the player has to swipe left or right just as a Charged Attack is about to hit. If the Pokemon moves at the right time, the damage they receive will be severely reduced.

Article continues after ad

Over the past month, users on The Silph Road Reddit discovered that there was an exploit involving dodging that could increase its effectiveness. Unfortunately, Niantic has now closed this loophole.

Pokemon Go players can no longer dodge stack during Raids

The exploit allowed several dodge maneuvers to be performed within a specific time frame, which multiplied the damage reduction. This was a result of an oversight and it has been patched out of Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

“Well, of course they fixed a bug that benefited players,” one user wrote, while another said, “It was so good. And also (while definitely too strong I have to admit: dodging 3 times on a super effective move? It did no damage at all) but I liked it as an idea.”

Article continues after ad

It’s sad that multiple dodges aren’t part of the game. A regular dodge is difficult enough to perform on its own, so the player should be rewarded for getting the timing right and being skillful enough to remember enemy Charged Attack patterns.

Pokemon Go encourages group play, something solo trainers complain about all time. The ability to reduce damage too much with evasive moves might be considered counter-productive to the game’s multiplayer philosophy, as it made soloing Raid bosses much easier.

Article continues after ad

If nothing else, word of the glitch being fixed might inform more people that dodging is actually a thing in Pokemon Go, helping them finish the game’s most brutal boss battles.