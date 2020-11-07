Pokemon fans pet fish unbelievably manages to beat game all by itself - Dexerto

It’s a new week of What’s Brewing, and the internet has of course guaranteed a new crop of crazy drama. Zoe Laverne is back in the spotlight after a shady recording about Charli D’Amelio was leaked, and several influencers such as the likes of Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio have responded to Ariana Grande’s Saddle Ranch comment. The internet has certainly seen its fair share of drama scaling from lighthearted to serious this week, but here we have the top five stories to keep you in the know!

So… What’s Brewing?

Addison Rae & Dixie D’Amelio respond to Ariana Grande’s Saddle Shack comment

Who’s involved? Ariana Grande is a hugely popular singer worldwide, boasting a huge crop of fans that can be evidenced by her enormous Instagram following of a whopping 205 million. Among the influencers that felt Ariana could have been shading them are Bryce Hall, Addison Rae, and Dixie D’Amelio, huge stars in their own right in the world of social media.

What’s the tea? Saddle Ranch is a super popular hangout spot for influencers in West Hollywood, and while many people have been restricting their social activity and keeping away from densely populated public places, some influencers have been called out for continuing to attend places such as Saddle Ranch. Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were recently captured on camera kissing at the influencer hub on Halloween.

Topic starts at 1:50

When discussing the necessary but upsetting limitations regarding Halloween this year in an interview with Zach Sang, Ariana said, “Did we all really need to go to f**king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited…?”

While the singer never mentioned any influencer by name, several fans along with TikTok stars assumed that the comment may well be about them, given their frequent visits to Saddle Ranch. However instead of lashing out, the stars were actually in agreement with Ariana, with Dixie claiming the comment was “right” calling Ariana a “queen,” and Addison also saying her opinion was “fair.”

Charli D’Amelio baffled by Zoe Laverne’s leaked audio

Who’s involved? Charli D’Amelio is the single biggest creator on TikTok, and is set to become the first person to hit 100 million followers on the platform soon, beating even TikTok’s own account to the punch. Zoe Laverne is also a hugely popular TikToker, but has recently come under fire for a controversy involving a 13-year-old fan.

What’s the tea? Fans were shocked when a recording emerged on popular gossip page tiktokroom that appeared to display Zoe shading Charli. Zoe said “If you’re gonna defend a f***ing stinky a** wh**e, don’t f***ing ring me in the car,” she began. “I’m not gonna sit in there, and act like I like Charli D’Amelio, okay?”

View this post on Instagram SWIPE A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:34pm PST

After the post went live, Charli and Dixie both posted their own shady comments in return, garnering over 100,000 likes each from fans horrified at the leaked audio. Zoe claimed she “sent her multiple paragraphs after paragraphs apologizing to her, and telling her that I’m sorry and that I didn’t mean what I said and that I was just mad.” Charli reportedly left her on read.

When asked by Pap Galore what she thought caused Zoe to say such things, Charli responded “I literally have no idea. I don’t really know what happened, I have absolutely no idea. There’s nothing from my side, I don’t think.”

Projekt Melody unbanned by Twitch after ongoing DMCA dispute

Who’s involved? Projekt Melody is an AI VTuber, with over 300,000 followers on Twitch. DigitrevX is the designer of Projekt Melody’s IP, and the pair have been enduring a long-lasting DMCA debate, questioning who actually owns the rights to Projekt Melody’s IP.

What’s the tea? On November 4, Projekt Melody’s account was inexplicably banned, along with her partnership status being revoked. The ban was supposedly as a result of “infringing content,” though Projekt Melody’s owner had the proof to disprove DigitrevX’s claims.

According to the timeline that has been established so far, DigitrevX created the persona of Projekt Melody for the fee of $5000, proven by invoice attachments in a TwitLonger by Melody’s owner. She also included messages between her and DigitrevX in which he states directly “you own the IP” and “in the end this is yours.”

However her TwitLonger revealed the harsh truth behind the DMCA ban and how DigitrevX has changed his story since then, leaving many fans angry and calling for Twitch to address the situation properly. She explained “I’m lucky enough to have a career that I absolutely love with supportive and redonkulous friends, and he is trying to take all that away, even though I paid him for my body.”

Her account has since been reinstated, in a confusing twist.

Joe Rogan called out for acting “fake” to Kanye West

Who’s involved? Joe Rogan is one of the biggest podcasters on the internet with the Joe Rogan Experience, well known for his star studded line up and straight talking attitude. Kanye West is a rapper and entrepreneur, who recently attempted to run in the presidential election.

What’s the tea? Kanye’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast had been long anticipated, and fans were left worried when it looked like the episode would have to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Luckily the show eventually was able to go ahead, and many were fascinated by the frank chat between the two.

However, following the release of the episode, YouTuber Crying Shark stitched together a series of old clips in which Joe openly criticizes Kanye, including on his recent controversies, as well as appearing to mock the star for wanting to run in the election.

Many fans felt this tone was drastically different to how Joe spoke to Kanye in the podcast, comments calling him “fake,” “arrogant” and “two-faced” flooding the video. However, many viewers reminded others of the fact that the clips were years old, and not necessarily reflective of his current mindset.

Top Talent House manager accused of exploitation

Who’s involved? The Top Talent house was launched on October 10, and features stars such as Anna Shumate and Rachel Brockman, and in only a short time has accumulated a fair amount of attention. The house is run by 21-year-old manager Nour Khodr.

What’s the tea? Rachel accused manager Nour of purchasing alcohol for the minors living in the house, via a repost of a Twitter thread after she left the house. The remaining members of the Top Talent House gathered on live to claim that Rachel was not telling the truth, saying that “she did not want to go home and that she actually wanted to be emancipated.” They said they felt “safe and happy” living there.

Further allegations continued to roll in from Rachel and other former members, suggesting that Nour had rated his young clients on a “f***ability scale.” It later became apparent via a screenshot of a conversation between Rachel and Katie Pego, that Top Talent house would be merged with Not a Content House as a result of the ongoing situation.

*SERIOUS* TW: Pedophilia/Grooming Former Top Talent House member Rachel Brockmann alleges Top Talent manager Nour Khodr (21) rated 16-year-old clients on “f*ckability” scale, and spoke about who he’d get with. She alleges Nour had assistant purchase alcohol for minors in house. pic.twitter.com/WWth8bOXLk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 31, 2020

It is yet unclear whether the matter is being investigated by authorities, but several girls from the Top Talent House have now been announced to be joining the Not a Content House via the NACT Instagram page.

This week has evidently been a hugely busy one, leading to some drama that has certainly shaken the internet up, and left people questioning the real story behind their favorite creators. But what do you think? Do you think Joe Rogan was really acting “two-faced” towards Kanye? Was Ariana Grande right to call out Saddle Ranch attendees? Do you think Zoe Laverne’s apology to Charli D’Amelio was sincere? Let us known on Twitter at @DexertoTrending, and comment what you think the craziest drama of this week was.

We’ll be here again next week for another look into the most interesting drama in What’s Brewing!