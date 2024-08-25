Pokemon fans hope TCG theory correctly predicts Legends: Z-A starters

One Pokemon fan’s Legends: Z-A theory had fans hoping that a hypothesis for the spin-off, based on upcoming Holiday packs for the TCG, would prove true.

On Reddit, the thread’s author detailed how Temporal Storm Fun Packs, to be included in 2024’s advent calendar, feature art for Turtwig, Totodile, and Litten. The thread’s author continued to compare the featured mons with the same three-card boosters printed for Astral Radiance.

Oshawott, Rowlet, and Cindquil, the three available starters in Legends: Arceus, appeared on those, leading the thread’s author to conclude that The Pokemon Company may have accidentally revealed Z-A’s starters.

“If this is true. It was about time Totodile gets the spotlight again,” came one reply, while others were similarly excited by the prospect of Turtwig being featured. “Turtwig needs the love and better defensive typing!” A fan of the Gen 4 Grass-type starter exclaimed.

Like Legends: Arceus, which introduced new regional evolutions in Hisuian Typholosion, Decidueye, and Samurott, Z-A is expected to follow suit. Feraligatr, Torterra, and Incineroar would get alternative variants if the theory proved true.

However, as much as fans wanted to believe the prediction, numerous replies poked holes in the conjecture. “I think those are just starter lines that recently got featured in the TCG. Not a hint to future games,” one explained.

Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick was also quick to temper expectations. “Sorry guys but nipping this one in the bud”, he said, adding, “No. Fun Packs happen for every set and feature three of the Pokemon within the set. In Temporal Forces, Feraligatr, Torterra, and Inceniroar have prominent cards. This is just promoting that.”

While it’s still possible that the aforementioned trio could be featured in Z-A, the TCG art is unlikely to have any connection beyond coincidence.

At the time of writing, the official release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A is unknown, as well as what platform it will be released on.