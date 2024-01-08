Pokemon fans explain why Scarlet & Violet has best storytelling in the series

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are sharing their thoughts on how the game features the series’ best storytelling and writing they’ve seen.

The Pokemon series has been around for decades now and has taken players to all kinds worlds, locations, and environments.

Despite this, the series has never been known for its extensive or elaborate storytelling. The narrative of the games usually takes a backseat to the other aspects of the experience.

But with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the most recent entry in the series, fans are finally taking notice of the story and claiming that this generation has the best storytelling of them all.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players believe the game has the series’ best storytelling

In a post on the game’s subreddit, a player asked if anyone else shared their opinion that the current entries feature the best writing, so far.

“This game has legitimately brought me to tears in places. Is there a Pokemon game that you feel characters are better written?” is the question they ask the community.

Numerous responses to the post seem to reflect that sentiment as well, with many players agreeing that the game does feature the game franchise’s best storytelling:

“I’d say it isn’t great in general (good, just not great), but is really high quality for a series like pokemon that traditionally has not put much effort into character writing or worldbuilding…”

Some players point to the lack of a true villain in the game as an example of the writing’s strengths, with one user saying: “… even the characters responsible for the all the problems in the game are morally gray at best.”

However, not everyone who shares the sentiment views it as a good thing: “The bar is so low that it’s hardly an accomplishment.”

Many believe that because the games have focused so little on story and characters, having one with slightly better focus doesn’t amount to much of an accomplishment.

One commenter sums this idea up in their response, saying, “Like, yeah, ScVi have more character stuff in them than most other Pokemon games, but that bar is fully on the ground…”

While it seems the community still thinks there’s work to be work done in terms of storytelling as a whole, many are happy to see these latest games taking steps in the right direction.