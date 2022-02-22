Pokemon fans disappointed by Sword & Shield Max Raid Battle event for Pokemon Day

Some Pokemon fans are feeling let down after it was revealed that Pokemon Sword & Shield is getting a Max Raid event for Pokemon Day. The in-game celebration includes Gigantamax Kanto Starters like Charizard and Blastoise.

The Pokemon community was full of hype when Game Freak revealed that Gen VIII’s Sword & Shield would be getting a news announcement on February 22 as a part of the annual Pokemon Day event.

Players were quickly disappointed after the Japanese developer revealed a Max Raid Battle event featuring Gigantamax Pokemon is coming to the Galar region for the anniversary celebration.

Pokemon Sword & Shield gets Pokemon Day Max Raid event

On February 21, The Pokemon Company announced that they would be making several game announcements each day leading up to Pokemon Day on February 27. Fans were surprised when Pokemon Sword & Shield showed up on the schedule.

The hype around what could possibly be announced quickly deflated, though, when it was announced that Sword & Shield is getting a special Raid event featuring Kanto starters Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur in their Gigantamax forms.

Players quickly took to social media to voice their criticisms as some fans felt that the in-game event was lackluster given that the Gen VIII RPG has had many in-game raids since it launched back in 2019.

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring various -themed Pokémon has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield including a chance to get Gigantamax Venusaur, Charizard & Blastoise. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/yLuCRMyyRj — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 22, 2022

“Is this the big Pokemon Sword & Shield news? Please say no,” one player said in disbelief.

Another fan wrote “Assuming this is the news, that’s incredibly disappointing. Wasn’t expecting DLC, but a Max Raid Event that is essentially a repeat since we’ve had Gmax raids for all of these Starters already is weak sauce.”

Other comments criticized Game Freak for not including Shiny ‘mon or Legendaries in the event. “Whack! We should have got a Shiny Legendary fight like Mewtwo or Zeraora.”

It should be pointed out that at the time of writing, we don’t actually have confirmation that this is the Pokemon Day news teased. While it is technically the 22nd in Japan, the official website has not yet been updated with the Max Raid event.

While the in-game celebration is a bit disappointing for some users, there was never a promise of anything. As is always the case, it’s always best to keep expectations in check.