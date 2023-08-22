Pokemon fans can’t decide if Poltchageist is cool or lazy

The latest Pokemon reveal adds the matcha-based Poltchageist to the franchise, and while fans love the trailer, they’re more divided on the design itself.

Another new Pokemon has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s upcoming DLC, and like other recent reveals, it’s proving divisive.

The Grass/Ghost-type Poltchageist appears to be a convergent form of Sinistea and Polteageist, the teacup and pot-based Pokemon introduced in Generation VIII. Fitting for the Japan-inspired Kitakami where The Teal Mask is set, Poltchageist is based on matcha and traditional tea ceremonies.

While the Pokemon’s reveal video is being widely praised, fans seem more split on the design itself.

Pokemon fans love Poltchageist’s reveal trailer but are split on its design

Poltchageist’s reveal is fairly unique, with Pokemon releasing a trailer that provides the new creature’s backstory and lore.

Fans have responded quite positively to this, praising the animation style, the lore that better ties Poltchageist to the world, and other details that tease the designer’s inspirations.

Others seem amused by just how violent the trailer and Poltchageist are.

While most fans really love the reveal trailer, the Pokemon itself is garnering more mixed reviews.

Many find the Pokemon cute and appreciate the design’s contrast to the violent personality shown in the trailer, but others are calling the design lazy.

Some fans are also frustrated by Poltchageist’s typing, as Generation IX already added new Grass/Ghost-types with the Bramblin line.

Of course, new Pokemon reveals dividing fans is nothing new. The recent announcement of Raging Bolt also proved controversial, with many fans calling the design “hideous”.

Reactions to Poltchageist seem pretty measuring in comparison, likely a result of a strong trailer that provides more lore than is typically given to any single Pokemon, particularly a non-Legendary.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see how Poltchageist fares in battle, as the first half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC – called The Teal Mask – launches on September 13, 2023.