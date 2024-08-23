Pokemon fans can watch almost every anime season here soon

If you’ve been planning to binge the Pokemon anime, an exciting new streaming service has been announced that should make it a lot easier to find all your favorite episodes in one place.

WildBrain and The Pokemon Company are teaming up to offer the first 22 seasons of the anime in one location, meaning fans will no longer have to hop between a handful of streaming services to watch the show. It’s a promising move for the series and has been well-received by the community.

Article continues after ad

The official announcement notes that WildBrain will “become the only distributor of the single-IP Pokemon FAST … channel,” adding that this will start off in the US, with Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand following closely behind.

The summary then continues “launch new single-IP FAST channels with leading platforms across these regions.” It’s important to note that an official launch date for this service has not been announced yet, but we’ll be sure to update this article when the information is available.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’ve never heard of FAST channels before, it stands for Free Ad-supported Streaming Television. It means that this won’t be a paid subscription like Netflix and that fans will have to sit through some ads during their marathon.

Specific platforms for the FAST channel service have not been confirmed yet, but WildBrain has partnered with Tubi, Pluto, and Roku for previous collaborative projects, so it’s possible that these platforms could be involved.

Article continues after ad

Some of the seasons that viewers can expect to see on the service include Gold and Silver, Ruby and Sapphire, and Black and White. There’ll be plenty of variety to pick through, giving newer fans the chance to catch up on old story arcs and meet iconic characters.

Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned Pokemon anime nerd or a new member of the community, this collaboration is worth keeping an eye on. The older seasons have some of the most memorable stories and battles in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Information is somewhat limited now, but the promise of 22 seasons in one easily accessible location is overwhelmingly positive. We’ll update here once dates and platforms become available, so make sure to check back.