Pokemon fans attempt to apply the laws of physics to Ditto and fail miserably

Pokemon fans have opened a can of worms over the franchise’s most anomalous Pokedex entry, Ditto. The amorphous pink blob has become famous for being able to mimic any other ‘mon — and humans — but how?

Occam’s razor dictates that Pokemon is a work of fiction and therefore doesn’t need to play by the rules of real-world physics, but that’s the boring answer.

The same question has been posed to Reddit users, in turn eliciting hundreds of responses attempting to dissect Ditto’s uncanny trait with the power of science.

Accompanied by a description of the law of conservation of mass, the academic discussion kicks off when one user asks how Ditto, a 4kg Jell-O with facial features, can spontaneously become a 400kg Steelix. Cue the debate.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Hiding the mysteries of the universe?

“Ditto’s HP stays the same, it’s not changing mass. It’s imitating the opponent,” one theory suggests, though it is immediately debunked by another. “Ditto’s weight DOES change though. It needs to change weight for weight-based moves such as Low Kick, Grass Knot, and Heavy Slam. Thus it is changing mass.”

Article continues after ad

One inventive hypothesis states that PP (Power Points) Pokemon need to perform attacks in the mainline series could hold the key.

“PP is a form of stored energy that the Pokemon’s biological processes are capable of using to fuel various effects. That’s where the extra mass comes from. It’s converted directly from PP. That’s also where a water Pokemon’s oceanic supply of liquid artillery comes from.”

Article continues after ad

Sound reasoning, but it’s worth noting that an unfathomable amount of energy is needed to convert it into matter. Unless Ditto’s hiding the power of a thousand suns inside its wobbly form, this is a no-go, too.

Ditto will forever remain an enigma unapproachable by feeble human minds. It’s time to accept that some mysteries can never be explained.