Pokemon fans are obsessed with YouTuber’s “epic” 3D Pokemon maps

Here’s one remake fans can get behind, as a YouTube creator is painstakingly recreating the Pokemon world in real life, and fans love this crafty interpretation.

It’s tough to think of a series with more dedicated fans than Pokemon, or, a franchise with as many iconic locations. While many of us wish we could wake up in New Bark Town, one crafty YouTube creator has actually worked to bring the Pokemon world to life, and fans are thrilled.

Article continues after ad

YouTube channel Jazza has released the video “I Made Epic 3D Pokemon Maps” and Pokemon fans in the comments are going wild over the results. Jazza describes their channel saying, “I make all sorts of crazy creations” and this latest creation one sure to send Pokemon fans crazy, if nothing else.

Article continues after ad

YouTube creator Jazza recreates Pokemon town with crafts

As shown in their video, Jazza recreated a version of Viridian City, and painstakingly recreated the layout of the small town alongside the retro-tinged look of the buildings.

Article continues after ad

With a combination of wood, foam, and plenty of other handy crafty materials, the finished product is gorgeous, and Jazza intends to use it for table top Pokemon games with friends, actually bringing the Pocket Monsters to life.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fans in the comments have been throwing praise at the creator, as another channel called CrispysCrafts compliments Jazza by saying: “This is genuinely my favorite thing you’ve ever done. I’ve never wanted something in my house more.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, user thirstyfordoctor609 adds: “You literally created my childhood memories in real life.” While another user, called podgeot9458 adds: “I have never felt so much joy in a video before, my childhood playing Pokemon with my brother. This gave me goosebumps Jazza.”

It seems pretty safe to assume that fans are enjoying this latest creation, and with well over 300,000 thousands views and 19k likes at the time of writing, hopefully creator Jazza is encouraged to make even more crafts based on the Pokemon world.