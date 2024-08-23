Pokemon fans are hyped for Surging Sparks but there’s one huge problem

The announcement of a new expansion is always an exciting day in the Pokemon TCG community, and the latest addition to the calendar – Surging Sparks – has gone down well so far.

While fans were excited about the punchy logo and eye-catching cards like the Magneton promo, a few concerns about the game have been raised across the community.

This was prompted by Surging Sparks pre-release promo cards being spotted on social media, leading fans to express their worries that the release schedule was simply moving too quickly for both collectors and players to keep up with.

The next expansion due to come out is Stellar Crown on September 13. Many fans online were baffled by seeing pre-release promo cards for Surging Sparks instead of the upcoming set, fearing that Stellar Crown had already been pushed to the side by The Pokemon Company.

One confused collector on X asked why Surging Sparks promo cards are being shown now and asked “Can somebody explain how is it possible BEFORE the Stellar Crown promos?”

Another Pokemon TCG player on the PokeBeach forum noted, “I’ll say it again; it’s so weird how these have been revealed just over a week before Stellar Crown pre-releases start, and we don’t even know what pre-release promos are in it yet lol.”

Pre-release promo cards don’t come out on a set date, so there’s still time for Stellar Crown pre-releases to be unveiled at the time of writing. Regardless, the pacing was deemed strange by the Pokemon TCG community online.

Many fans had their concerns about the Surging Sparks announcement itself, too. In response to the official Pokemon TCG X post about the set, one fan joked it was, “The 4847373728384th set announced this year,” while another insisted, “GODDAMN SLOW DOWN!”

Whether you’re excited about Surging Sparks or feeling apprehensive about the speedy release schedule, make sure to take a look at our expansion set hub to get to grips with everything we know about the announcement so far so you can hit the ground running.