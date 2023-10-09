Pokemon fan proposes brilliant way to improve starters with a single move

In a Reddit thread discussing which currently unavailable moves fans would like to give their Pokemon, one player shared a brilliant idea that would make starters even better.

Starter Pokemon are often among the most popular of their generation. Most start off small and cute but become bigger and tougher through training, which really emphasizes what these games are about.

While lots of players keep their starter as a fixture of their party, these Pokemon are not always the best options.

However, in a Reddit thread discussing which move players would like to give Pokemon that they cannot currently learn, one player shared a brilliant idea that would greatly improve starters.

The Pokemon Company

Fan suggests all starter Pokemon should have access to the move False Swipe

The thread itself poses a simple question: If you could magically give a non-Legendary Pokemon a non-signature move, what would you pick?

The user who started the thread proposed giving Hisuian Arcanine the Grass-type move Wood Hammer. This would counter most of the Pokemon’s weaknesses and take advantage of its Hidden Ability, which negates recoil damage.

Other suggestions also counter weaknesses or existing flaws of Pokemon, possibly making them OP in the process.

However, the best idea comes from dbcowie, who makes a simple suggestion.

False Swipe is, by design, not the most powerful move. It’s a Normal-type physical attack with just 40 power. What makes it unique is that it cannot knock out a Pokemon, always leaving the target with at least 1HP – making it perfect for catching Pokemon.

Giving this move to all starters would make a lot of sense. It would give them further utility, allowing players to continue using their original partner to add to their team. Players often level their starters up faster than other Pokemon, making them too strong to bring into wild encounters in which the goal is not to KO the target.

Some starters and starter lines already learn False Swipe through TM (or, in Grovyle and Sceptile’s cases, by leveling up), but expanding that to all would ensure every trainer has a Pokemon with access to this helpful move.

Plus, with the way newer games like Pokemon Legends Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet handle learning, deleting, and relearning moves, it’s easy to change a Pokemon’s moveset based on the current goal.

Though we likely won’t see this change in The Indigo Disk DLC – which is set to bring back all previous starter Pokemon – it’s definitely something Game Freak should consider for Generation 10.

If you enjoyed this, check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.