Pokemon fan goes viral with epic Avatar: The Last Airbender mashup

A Pokemon player went viral after re-creating Avatar: The Last Airbender's iconic intro with monsters from the Nintendo franchise. The incredible project cleverly utilizes the RPG's element types for the perfect mashup.

While Pokemon made its debut in North America in 1998, many of its players also grew up with the smash show Avatar: The Last Airbender which released seven years after the groundbreaking RPG.

A fan of both of the groundbreaking series went viral after merging the two properties in an incredible video. Animator Kaitlin Sutherland's amazing mashup is one of the best things Trainers will see all week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1EnW4kn1kg

Artist creates amazing Avatar Pokemon crossover

In what is perhaps the most natural mashup of all time, a talented Pokemon fan used the game's monster types to recreate Avatar's element bending. The artist incredibly re-imagined The Last Airbender's beloved intro using classic monsters from the Game Freak RPG.

The genius behind the creation is animator Kaitlin Sutherland who posted the video to her YouTube account in June. The artist originally uploaded a rough sketch for the idea, and has worked on the project over the last two years. The latest version is almost complete.

In the intro, Kaitlin substitutes waterbender Master Pakku with Gen I starter Squirtle, earthbender Sud with Sandshrew, Fire Nation princess Azula with Charmander, and finally the Air Nomad with Pidgey. Each of their bending is represented with one of the monster moves from the RPG.

The insanely talented artist also creates videos that give viewers a look into how she makes her art. In a behind-the-scenes upload, the creator shows the amount of hard work that went into animating Sandshrew in the Avatar mashup. We can't wait to see what the final version of her Last Airbender Pokemon crossover looks like in the future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5H3VjS46G8

Pokemon continues to be one of the most popular franchises in the world. In 2019, reports stated that it was one of the highest-grossing media properties of all time. Its latest game, Sword & Shield, has also already become the third highest-selling title in the series.

Similarly, Avatar has seen a massive explosion in popularity this year after it was added to Netflix in May. In August, its sequel The Legend of Korra was also brought to the streaming service.