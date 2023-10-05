Pokemon fan goes viral again after emotional reaction to finding rare card

A child’s emotional reaction to pulling an ultra-rare Pokemon card on Christmas has resurfaced and taken the internet by storm.

Pokemon card pack openings have a long history of going viral since the early days of the internet, as fans often film themselves opening packs and sharing their rare card pulls online.

Trading Card Game valuations have continued to surge in the last few years, especially for Pokemon, whereby the most expensive Pokemon card to date was a rare Pikachu that sold for $6,000,000.

This has made Pokemon card pack openings all the more exciting and has in turn continued to create crazy reactions.

Now, one kid’s insane reaction which first went viral in 2022 after he opened an ultra-rare Charizard has gone viral again for being one of the “best” reactions ever.

Kid’s insane reaction to pulling rare Pokemon card resurfaces

TikToker and son of YouTubers Trav and Cor, Tydus Talbott, has gone viral after his reaction to opening an ultra-rare Pokemon card on Christmas resurfaced.

“I’ll still be happy if you give me erm the rainbow Charizard, that’s my favorite card,” he is heard saying to his parents who gifted him Pokemon GX cards.

As he checks through his cards to see what he’s got, he notices a shiny energy card as he stands up and is heard saying: “What the flip!” as he anticipates something rare.

After revealing the next card it happens to be the exact card he wanted: “I got Charizard! Ahhhhh, Omg, omg, omg!” He yells as he starts to cry.

“Buddy let me see. Oh my god he’s shaking,” His dad said, to which his son replied: “My heart is pounding!”

Since it was reposted on TikTok, the clip has amassed nearly 11 million views at the time of writing, as thousands flooded in to give their reactions.

“Bro peaked early in life, gonna be a long life of chasing this high,” one commented, as another added: “He manifested it lol.”

