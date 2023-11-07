Pokemon fan creates an entire LEGO Eeveelution line

Let this creative Reddit user brighten your day with an adorable LEGO Pokemon creation of the Eeveelution line; you’ll want to catch ’em all!

Pokemon is not shy when it comes to merchandising its beloved pocket monsters, but when it comes to LEGO there’s a distinct lack of Pokémon.

You’d think with all the success of the games and TV show, Nintendo would jump at the chance of LEGO Pokemon sets. There are plenty of ideas to choose from: Pokemon Centres, Poke balls, Poke Marts, the Pokemon themselves, just to name a few.

Legendary Pokemon in their iconic settings, the scale similar to the LEGO Mighty Bowser set. Imagine Palkia and Dialga in Spear Pillar in Sinnoh, or Ho-oh atop the Bell Tower in Johto. The possibilities are endless.

Even potential interactable fights in iconic Pokémon Gyms similar to the LEGO Super Mario sets, mixing LEGO with digital play. Alas, we haven’t received any formal news that Nintendo and LEGO plan on collaborating with Pokemon sets in mind.

Fear not because Reddit user eyemcantoeknees takes the challenge to heart, creating Eevee, Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon all make their adorable debut in LEGO form. The entire Eeveeultion line in LEGO form!

Official building brick-based toys with Pokémon’s theme in mind do exist. These sets are mainly models of the Pokémon themselves from Mega of Mattel, formerly Mega Bloks, some of which are selling for their lowest-ever price.

Nintendo do prove their interest in LEGO sets with the Super Mario line and the LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming next year. So, the possibility of the Pokemon franchise having official LEGO sets remains debatable at best.