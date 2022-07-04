Pokémon fan blown away after grandma leaves them incredible rare card collection

Emma Hill . 1 day ago

A Pokémon fan was left in shock after his grandma, who sadly passed away in April 2022, left them a “binder” full of rare Pokémon cards.

Pokémon cards first appeared on the scene back in 1996 and quickly took the world by storm. Their success sparked international tournaments and a plethora of video games.

Fast forward to the present day and the TCGs featuring the little monsters continues to hold a tight grip on Pokémon fans around the globe, with many of them skyrocketing in value. For instance, one Pikachu illustrator card previously sold for a whopping $6,000,000.

So, you can imagine how much of a surprise one Pokémon fan had after they discovered that their late grandmother had left them her entire assortment of trading cards that she had been collecting since the 90s.

The Pokemon Company Some rare Pokémon cards have sold for incredible amounts in recent years with Charizard being a particular favorite.

Pokémon fan shares grandmother’s card collection

On June 30, Reddit user ‘EnabIe’ shared the heart-warming story of how their late grandmother had left them her entire collection of rare Pokémon cards which dated all the way back from the early days of their creation.

Sharing a picture of themselves with their grandmother, EnabIe said: “Sadly [she] passed away in April [2022]. Last year she mentioned to me she had Pokémon cards she opened in the 90s. But I never really thought about it much more than that. Little did I know, she had a huge binder full.

I was in disbelief when I found it. Sent them out for grading and they came back last week, and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

The post quickly gained attention online with many fans sending their condolences as well as thanking EnabIe for sharing the “touching” tribute.

“This was a great way to honor her,” they added. “She collected a lot of different things and I guess this was one of them. Must’ve put all of these straight into the binder upon opening as they were all in great condition.”

EnabIe didn’t state whether he plans to sell the cards or how much the entire collection is worth altogether. However, avid collector such as Logan Paul has plans to sell some of his first edition cards for over $200k.