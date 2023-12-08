Pokemon ex TCG battle boxes and premium collections revealed: Release date and cards

The release date of the new Pokemon ex TCG battle decks, Premium Collection, and Pokemon ex box has been revealed to be February 2024. The items feature beautiful promo cards, ready-to-go decks, and useful trainer tools.

Two Pokemon TCG battle decks featuring Houndoom and Melmetal ex will be released in February 2024, alongside a Mabosstiff ex collectors box, and a Combined Powers Premium collection, featuring legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh, Lugia, and, Suicune.

The set will be released after the January 26 release of Paldean Fates and will be followed by the March 22 release of the fifth expansion to Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces.

When will the Combined Powers, ex Box, and Battle Decks be released?

Alongside the ex-Battle Decks, the Combined Powers Premium Collection and the Mabosstiff ex box will all be released on February 23, 2024.

What is in the new Pokemon TCG Battle Decks?

The ready-to-go 60-card battle decks are great for collectors and new players looking to get into the Pokemon trading card game.

They will cost $9.99 each and feature reprints of Melmetal ex or, Houndoom ex. They’ll also come packed with useful items and a deck box, which follows the format seen in previous Battle Deck releases.

These Battle Decks contain:

1 ready to play 60 card Pokemon TCG Deck

2 promotional cards

A booklet of the rules

A single-player paper playmat

Damage counters

1 Metallic coin

1 Deck Box

A strategy sheet

A code card

What’s in the Mabosstiff ex box?

The Mabostiff ex box will cost $21.99 and includes a new card for the west, a promotional Mabostiff originally given out in April at Japanese Pokemon TCG tournaments. As well as this it comes with a holo Maschiff from Paldean fates, as well as 4 boosters, and a decorative, giant, Mabostiff card.

What’s in the Combined Powers Premium Collection?

The Combined Powers Premium Collection will cost $59.99. It will contain ‘ex’ GSC legendaries Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicune, a Mr. Mime foil card, 3 foil Pokemon tool cards, a giant Lugia ex card, and 11 TCG boosters from the Pokemon TCG: Classic Collection.

Just as with the Classic Collection, the contents aren’t legal for tournament play because they feature reprint cards that are not part of the standard rotation.

The two decks are excellent battle-ready products that players can expect to bring to their local club or tournament and score with.

The Combined Powers Premium Collection may not be usable in competitive play, but is a great sealed product for Pokemon investors, and features beautiful art which makes it great fun for playing against friends.

The Mabostiff Ex box isn’t the best for competitive play, but the adorable artwork and chance to get lucky with your booster pack pulls will make it a fun addition for collectors and players alike.

