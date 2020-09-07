Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake details 'leaked' with release date

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl could soon be getting a remake with some details having potentially been leaked already. It's being touted for a 2021 release, meaning players could soon return to the Sinnoh region.

The game's online community have been calling for a remake for several titles in recent times. The release of Omega Ruby and Sapphire in 2014 leaves the door wide open to the possibility as well. In fact, there has been speculation about a Diamond and Pearl remake for quite some time now.

Well, that's if you believe one of the latest apparent leaks.

Two titles will reportedly be released next year by Game Freak, and they will be called 'Max Diamond and Pearl" – according to information discussed during a YouTube video from content creator RuffledRowlit.

Pokemon Sinnoh region remake potentially leaked

The YouTuber is not the source of the material, as it was posted anonymously online, although it does show everything included.

It states that Game Freak have had this in the works for some time now, and are working towards a provisional release date of November 2021. Trainers have the Crown Tundra DLC to look forward to at the end of 2020, so from a launch date standpoint, it appears to be not out of the question.

There is no way of validating if the material in the leak is accurate, though, so do take it all with a pinch of salt. The leaker does claim to be close with a Game Freak source, with a friend apparently working on code for the developer's projects.

Leaked GMAX Pokemon

A release date and name of the potential project isn't the only bit of information in the leak, however.

There is also a list of Gigantamax Pokemon that may feature in Max Diamond and Max Pearl, according to the source. It states that the following will be included:

Luxray

Mismagius

Garchomp

Claydol

Mantine

Dragalge

Torterra

Infernape

Empoleon

Floatzel

Again, whether or not this is accurate remains to be seen, but one thing we would say it that it's a pretty solid list. Should the leaked project come to fruition with those GMAX forms, not many would be disappointed.

