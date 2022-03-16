Pokemon Diamond & Pearl player freaks out after getting luckiest Shiny Legendary ever

A Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl player went viral after encountering what many are calling the luckiest Shiny ever. The fan managed to catch a Mythical Legendary in the rare variant on his first try.

First introduced in 1999’s Gold & Silver, the Shiny Pokemon mechanic has gone on to become one of the series’ most popular features. With each title, players will spend countless hours trying to catch their favorite ‘mon in the rare variant.

A Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl player didn’t have to try at all as they scored one of the rarest Shinies just in one try. The Trainer was stunned after their first encounter with Shaymin turned into one of the luckiest ever.

Advertisement

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl catchest luckiest Shiny ever

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the default Shiny rate is 1 out of every 4,096 encounters. Trainers can literally reset their game thousands of times in a row and not encounter one.

Pokemon fan ‘SkywardWing,’ who was participating in the Mythical Shaymin event in BDSP, was understandably floored then when the Mythical Grass-type spawned into the map and sparkled with its alternate color scheme. ”

The player tweeted a screen recording of the moment and wrote, “I AM SCREAMING! Went to check in the Darkrai and Arceus update and realized I never did the Shaymin one! FULL ODDS! 1st Encounter.”

I AM SCREAMING!

Went to check in the Darkrai and Arceus update and realized I never did the Shaymin one! FULL ODDS! 1ST ENCOUNTER 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Sek0D1o00z — Sky (@SkywardWing) March 15, 2022

Fellow Pokemon players were blown away by how lucky Sky had gotten. Not only is Shaymin a Gen IV event Mythical, but the Trainer managed to get its rare Shiny in just one go.

Advertisement

Considering it was literally a 1 out of 4,096 chance, it’s easily one of the luckiest Shiny catches ever recorded.