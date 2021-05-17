Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake details leaked: Release date & Pokemon Presents coming soon - Dexerto

A reputable leaker has claimed that release dates for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be announced during a new Pokemon Presents in June 2021.

After years of waiting, Pokemon fans finally got their wish granted when Nintendo announced in February 2021 that remakes of the beloved Gen IV games Diamond & Pearl will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

As it stands, the games are expected to come out in late 2021, with no official release date announced.

But if these claims from prominent Pokemon leaker Kelios are to be believed, we could be getting that elusive release date very soon.

Pokemon Presents reportedly scheduled for June 2021

The Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes were announced during a Pokemon Presents video in February 2021, so it makes sense that the release date would also be unveiled during a Pokemon Presents.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what’s going to happen, according to prominent leaker Kelios. In a tweet on May 16, they wrote that a new Pokemon Presents will happen in “early June” to announce the release date of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Dw, and yep Pokémon Presents incoming early June to announce Pokémon UNITE release, BDSP release date etc. — Kelios (@KeliosFR) May 16, 2021

They also claimed that a release date for Pokemon UNITE will be announced. The free-to-play multiplayer game had two closed betas in recent months, and will likely arrive on Switch and mobile at some point this year.

As for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Kelios responded to the question, ‘Will they announced the content of the remakes?’ by saying that Nintendo will “post several trailers” presumably giving more detail on the games.

Advertisement

Don't worry, they'll post several trailers next months, like they always do ^^ — Kelios (@KeliosFR) May 16, 2021

There’s not been any significant Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl news since the remakes were announced in February, so gamers will no doubt be excited at the prospect of new footage and an official release date.

Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are being developed by ILCA, making these the first mainline Pokemon games not developed by Game Freak – although Diamond & Pearl’s original Director Junichi Masuda is leading the project.

While we patiently wait to see if the Pokemon Presents will indeed happen in June, find out everything you need to know about the remakes in our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl hub.