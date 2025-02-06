Pokemon Day leaks reveal rare Prismatic Evolutions TCG giveaway

A rare Prismatic Evolutions TCG giveaway has been leaked for Pokemon Day, so be sure to get in quick before you lose your chance.

Pokemon Day is always a massive event for the franchise. The celebration spans the whole world and often includes exciting details about upcoming games, first looks at new cards, and much more.

Pokemon Day 2025 will take place on February 27, 2025. Throughout the day, all active mobile games, such as Pokemon Go and TCG Pocket, will hold events, and we expect plenty of exciting news to be posted on social media or streamed.

While it has not been confirmed yet, leaks indicate that a Pokemon Presents Showcase will also be held, focusing on the upcoming mainline entry, Pokemon Legends Z-A. However, this has yet to be officially announced.

In addition, Pokemon Day 2025 will allow TCG players to win some exciting giveaways. The most notable is a rare holo card from the recently released Prismatic Evolutions set.

Pokemon Day TCG giveaways to include Prismatic Evolutions holo

According to reputable Pokemon leak site PokeBeach, the winning card designs of the 2024 Illustrations Contest promo will be available during Pokemon Day: Feraligatr (SVP 213), Pikachu (SVP 214), and Toxtricity ex (SVP 215).

These cards will be non-holos and if the leak is true, marks the first time the Illustration Contest promos have been sent to Leagues.

However, the giveaway card that will undoubtedly have TCG collectors flocking to get their hands on is the holo Sylveon from Prismatic Evolutions, which is also expected to have a “Pokemon Day 2025” stamp printed on it.

First released on January 17, 2024, the Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions took the world by storm. It sold out instantly, causing retailers to take drastic measures to combat scalpers.

As such, get in quickly if you want to add the holo Sylveon to your collection before it’s too late.