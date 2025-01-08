Pokemon Day 2025 Presents date revealed ahead of official release

A new Pokemon Go leak has revealed that the 2025 Pokemon Day celebrations will feature a Pokemon Presents, where information about new games will likely be revealed.

Pokemon Day falls on February 27 each year, marking the release of Pokemon Red & Green in Japan. In recent years, the date has been marked by a Pokemon Presents event, where new games are revealed, and events for ongoing titles are detailed.

Most fans were expecting Pokemon Day 2025 to have a Nintendo Direct-style event, which has been confirmed by mattyoukhana on Twitter/X, as a Pokemon Presents is mentioned in the game’s code in relation to the Unova Tour event, which is set to begin in March.

Article continues after ad

Leak reveals Pokemon Day 2025 will have a Pokemon Presents showcase

Fans were expecting a Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day, as 2025 is supposed to see the launch of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, an upcoming mainline entry set in the Kalos region. The last time any major info was revealed about Legends: Z-A was during the 2024 Pokemon Day, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it return.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Presents should also feature updates for games like Pokemon Go, Unite, and Sleep. There’s also Pokemon TCG Pocket, which has taken the world by storm and will likely be discussed in detail during any upcoming events.

Article continues after ad

Outside of Legends: Z-A and the mobile titles, it’s unclear what will be revealed during the Pokemon Presents. It’s possible the Gen 10 games will finally be announced, or maybe the classic mainline games will finally come to Nintendo Switch Online.

Whatever the case, the draught of Pokemon content may finally be coming to an end. 2024 was a very slow year for the franchise, and the time has come for some mainline news. The mobile games have carried Pokemon for a year, so now let us return to Kalos or venture to a new region.