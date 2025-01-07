When is Pokemon Day 2025? Everything we know so far

The start of a new year means another Pokemon Day, and fans are particularly excited for the announcements anticipated to go live during the 2025 celebration.

Pokemon Day 2025, like the events from previous years, is expected to hold news for all the games currently out and titles expected for release in the next few years. During the 2024 Pokemon Presents, news about Pokemon Go, Pokemon TCG, and Legends: Z-A were the primary sources of excitement for players.

This year, things are already heating up with the announcement of “Year of the Eevee”, and the knowledge that Legends: Z-A is still expected to release this year. To stay up to date on everything Pokemon Day 2025, here are all the details we know so far.

When is Pokemon Day 2025?

Pokemon Day 2025 will take place on February 27, 2025. During this day, all active mobile games typically have events, and big news will drop via steams and announcements on social media.

Will there be a Pokemon Presents for Pokemon Day 2025?

The Pokemon Company

While nothing has been officially confirmed by The Pokemon Company, it is expected that a Pokemon Presents will go live. This live stream has occurred every year, showcasing new content for mobile games and announcing new titles.

It is expected that the Presents this year will focus on Legends: Z-A, the next mainline entry in the Pokemon series. However, nothing is set in stone at this time.

How to Watch the Pokemon Day 2025 announcements

The best place to see any announcements given by The Pokemon Company for Pokemon Day 2025 is via the Official YouTube Channel or the official X account.

Updates could come in the form of social posts, live streams, or trailers.

What to expect for 2025

The Pokemon franchise has a busy year ahead with the release of Legends: Z-A. It is likely that the next few months will see a release date reveal, trailers, social media hyper, and more to prep players for their next adventure.

Additionally, news about the next Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion could be offered, while upcoming events for Pokemon Go may be announced.

In the past, Pokemon Masters ex, the Pokemon TCG physical game, and Cafe Remix have also gotten updates and reveals during livestreams on Pokemon Day.

Hopefully, the year will be packed with new content, giving players a list of options to enjoy.