Pokemon Day 2023 “celebrate together” theme announced with new video

Pokemon Day 2023 is just around the corner, and trainers now know the theme for this year’s celebration.

Trainers are preparing for one of the most exciting days of the year, with Pokemon Day 2023 on February 27. Considered the birthday of the series, the date marks the release of Red & Green in Japan and is used every year to bring fans exciting news for the franchise as a whole.

This year, there are plenty of speculations circulating for Pokemon Day 2023. The release of Scarlet & Violet has kicked Gen 9 into full gear, and trainers are wondering if DLC for the video games will be announced. Many are also speculating on the possibility of a Pokemon Presents, which last year held the announcement trailer for the new Paldea region.

Article continues after ad

Most importantly, however, this is a time for fans to come together – precisely what The Pokemon Company wants to celebrate. This year, the theme for Pokemon Day 2023 and for the rest of the year, is “Pokemon Together”.

New Pokemon Day 2023 video debuts theme for the year

In a new video shared by The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel, Trainers are called to spend time together enjoying the series and celebrating community.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With new TCG rules for Scarlet & Violet launching, a new anime protagonist starting her journey, and plenty of unexplored new aspects of the video game series imminent, the message seems like the perfect theme for fans worldwide.

Currently, not much is known about the potential announcements for Pokemon Day 2023. While there is a chance new Scarlet & Violet DLC, TCG sets, or mobile games could be featured, there is always the possibility of a wild card that could take fans by surprise.

Article continues after ad

With so much to look forward to going into the rest of the year, the celebration and any news revealed will be the perfect incentive to get fans out playing – together.