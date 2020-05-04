Pokemon Dark Edition: Trainers are excited and terrified

Pokemon Dark Edition is fan-made film that seeks to bring a realistic and dark side to the Pokemon series.

Unfortunately we only have a trailer for Pokemon Dark Edition, but anyone in their right mind would consider it awesome. The 2:08 minute preview sets the scene incredibly well while keeping the plot shrouded in mystery and making fans desperate to know more.

The plot

The trailer starts with the protagonist's daughter being kidnapped and, from that point, his goal is to do everything to bring her back. "I had an idea, a terrible idea, it was sheer madness but it was all I had. I really thought I could bring her back. It was a stupid plan."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8lboWd1OWI

That plan seems to revolve around illegal Pokemon fights and then trying to shut them down. This in turn leads to taking on an organization, possibly Team Rocket, that puts him in a situation that's out of his control.

It's a far cry from traditional Pokemon movies which are colorful in both presentation and plot. Pokemon Dark Edition depicts what Pokemon could be look in a real-world setting - and it looks pretty brutal.

Real life Pokemon

The Pokemon themselves look very little like their anime counterparts. The protagonists' partner Pokemon is Quilava, which in itself is a refreshing change of pace from the generally featured Kanto species.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8lboWd1OWI

During the big battle scene, it looks like the opposing Pokemon is Charizard (even fan-made Pokemon productions have to use Charizard it seems). Elsewhere the small Pokemon trapped in a cage is Pikachu. It will be interesting if more is released, to see what other Pokemon feature.

It was made by noOne which consists of four friends - Clément Martin, Fabrice Leger, Florian Malchow and Thomas Jerz. It comes with the caption: "A fan film we made in our free time over two and a half years. We wanted to adapt the Pokemon universe to our world with a more realistic, darker edge."

They certainly achieved that - Pokemon with a more realistic, darker edge - and hopefully this isn't the last we've seen of Pokemon Dark Edition.