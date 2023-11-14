Pokemon Concierge: Release date, trailers, more

A brand new Pokemon series has been announced, with the new show marking a first-time collaboration between the franchise and Netflix as the two team up for a new stop-motion project, Pokemon Concierge, so here is everything we know so far.

With the beloved Pokemon anime finally coming to an end, Nintendo has begun exploring new ways to expand the franchise and delve into different methods and a way to tell the stories of the juggernaut universe that is the world of Pokemon.

As such, the company confirmed at the recent Pokemon Presents livestream that they will be developing a new stop-motion feature series with Netflix called Pokemon Concierge. For those curious about the new series, here is all you need to know.

Contents:

Pokemon Concierge release date

Pokemon Concierge will arrive on Netflix on December 28, 2023, according to a Tweet from the streaming platform’s account. This is in keeping with their initial promise earlier this year that the show would be launching in Q4.

In a press release at the time, the Vice President of Netflix content in Asia, Minyoung Kim, said “Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokemon Concierge”. Kim promised “an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring groundbreaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokemon world in close collaboration with The Pokemon Company”.

“We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokemon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise,” she finished.

Pokemon Concierge plot: What is the project about?

So far, there are very few details about the new Pokemon series will be about. Based on the trailers and general artwork style, it appears to be a much more relaxed and ambient experience than what fans may be used to from the main anime series.

The narrative will be told through stop-motion animation created by Dwarf Studios. The main character is called Haru, a concierge at the Pokemon Resort.

Haru, alongside her trusty Pokemon companion Psyduck, will be the focus of the story, the series centering around her interactions with the various Pokemon that pass through the resort.

Pokemon Concierge trailers

Pokemon fans, you’re in luck. When the new series was announced, Netflix and Nintendo also provided a small but beautiful teaser trailer to go along with the verbal confirmation that the project was being done.

The teaser trailer can be viewed here:

In addition to the release window, Netflix also included a short sneak peek at Pokemon Concierge.

Additionally, the platform’s YouTube channel uploaded a behind-the-scenes video featuring Non – the voice actor behind the series’ protagonist Haru.

Following the announcement of the official release date, Netflix released a more in-depth Pokemon Concierge trailer that shows off scenes from the show. It properly introduces us to Haru and her adorable partner Psyduck.

Check it out here:

