Pokemon responds to massive Fusion Strike & Evolving Skies TCG theft

The Pokemon Company International has officially responded to the theft of hundreds of cards from the Sword & Shield Fusion Strike expansion. The stolen merchandise included many copies of rare and high-valued cards.

On April 16, TCG fans expressed disbelief from a post claiming a printing company worker stole many Fusion Strike & Evolving Skies cards. Despite recently circulating on social media, the image was taken in September 2021 at a Texas card shop.

Pokemon content creator Rattle Pokemon contacted the two employees in the photo. The workers revealed a probable private investigator seized the cards in January 2022. Here’s what The Pokemon Company International (TPCi) had to say about the incident.

Article continues after ad

TPCi responds to Fusion Strike & Evolving Skies TCG theft

Twitter: SakurasCardShop

In an official statement issued to ComicBook.com, The Pokemon Company International did not confirm a thief stole the cards. Additionally, it claimed the “integrity” of the Sword & Shield expansion remained unaffected Read the complete statement below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We take the protection of our IP and associated products very seriously. This matter remains under investigation, and we cannot comment on details at this time. However, we can confirm that Sword & Shield ­booster packs and products were shipped to retail as intended, and we have no indication that the integrity of the products was impacted by any confirmed or unconfirmed theft.”

Article continues after ad

The statement continues with: “Furthermore, we continue to significantly invest in both the production and security of our TCG business. We value the faith our fans put in us and our products, and these investments are intended to help us continue to maintain their trust.“

Recently, TCG players have had much to look forward to regarding upcoming cards. For example, learn more about Kadabra’s trading card return in our article about the decades-long ordeal. Additionally, Pokemon TCG Live has added eight new decks to celebrate Scarlet & Violet’s release.