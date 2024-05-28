Pokemon community slams Galar Pokedex for committing “crimes against nature”

Not all Pokemon are blessed with good looks, and the community has had a field day singling out those critters with faces only a mother could love. The Galar Region‘s four Fossils, in particular, have been dubbed crimes against nature, sparking a wider debate.

One upset player kicked off the conversation on the Pokemon subreddit by citing Magmortar, Mr. Mime, and Throh as optically offensive ‘mons, and even added Dracovish to the pile, prompting others to jump on the hate wagon for Sword and Shield’s Fossils.

“Dracovish, oh my god, I remember how good it was competitively but I couldn’t use it because looking at it made me mad,” they mused. Strong opinions aplenty followed. “Speaking of Dracovish, all of the Galar Fossils flat-out disturb me,” another player added.

“Unique doesn’t equal good. They are abominations and crimes against nature”, quipped another.

Credit where it’s due, Galar’s prehistoric critters sport a stitched-together visage by design. In-game, Trainers can collect four different fossilized remains — Fish, Drake, Bird, and Dino — and take them to Cara Liss on Route 6 to have them combined and revived.

Despite meeting the brief, The Pokemon Company’s designs for Arctozolt, Arctovish, Dracozolt, and Dracovish have been endlessly scrutinized since they debuted in Sword and Shield.

Adding insult to injury, Dracovish’s ugly mug has remained prevalent in Pokemon’s competitive meta ever since its arrival. Boasting an incredible type pairing in Water/Dragon, the hybrid ‘mon has access to Strong Jaw to boot. The ability increases the effectiveness of bite attacks, including Dracovish’s signature move, Fishious Rend, dishing out an eye-watering 255 damage.

To bag yourself a Dracovish, you’ll need to unearth a Fossilized Drake and Fish and hand them over to Cara for revival. Be warned: you’re not guaranteed to get Strong Jaw off the bat.

You can, however, save right before combining the Fossils, reset, and then try again until you get the desired result.