Pokemon community reveals what Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl needs to fix - Dexerto

The Pokemon community revealed a major issue they want fixed in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. A viral thread had fans opening up about Gen IV’s biggest flaw.

After years of rumors, The Pokemon Company finally confirmed that the series is returning to Gen IV with the release of the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl in late 2021.

While many fans are incredibly excited for the project, a viral thread online revealed one major issue that players want fixed in the Sinnoh remakes – and it may surprise you.

Pokemon fans reveal what they want fixed in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Besides its short debut trailer, there is still a lot we don’t know about Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. During its announcement, The Pokemon Company put heavy emphasis on the remakes being “faithful” to the originals.

Advertisement

A viral meme on the r/Pokemon subreddit making fun of Gen IV’s slow grinding sparked a discussion among players who opened up about the biggest issues with Diamond & Pearl.

Many fans revealed that the biggest issue they want the Sinnoh remakes to fix is just how slow the games are. And not just in terms of the story pacing, but the actual animation and text speed.

“If it’s one thing I want the upcoming remakes to fix, it’s the original speed of Diamond & Pearl. I love Sinnoh dearly but DEAR ARCEUS did the game run slowly,” a fan wrote. Another agreed and explained, “It’s not just the story, it’s general lag everywhere. Every time you open a menu, start a battle, between each turn, at the end of battle, try to do anything there’s over a half second to full second delay.”

Advertisement

Other players agreed, stating that the game’s animations and menu speed made it “excruciatingly” tedious.

Interestingly, it’s not even entirely clear at the time of writing whether Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be based off 2008’s Platinum edition or whether it will use the 2006 original as its source material. Regardless of the version, players are really hoping that developer ILCA speeds things up in the remakes.

The wildly anticipated Gen IV reimaginings are set to make their debut on the Nintendo Switch sometime in late 2021. Only time will tell what changes will actually be implemented, though The Pokemon Company have gone out of their way to market the RPGs as being faithful recreations. Hopefully that doesn’t also include the title’s slow animations.