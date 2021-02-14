Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon community reveals their craziest trades ever

Published: 14/Feb/2021 23:30

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot Ash Ketchum from Pokemon anime next to Sword & Shield mystery gift.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A viral online post had Pokemon players confessing their most bizarre trades. From cards to in-game ‘mon, fans opened up about the strangest things they had to give up to get their favorite characters.

From its inception, Pokemon was designed around getting players to meet and share ‘mon that they caught in the game. This was largely why the series remained off home consoles for decades.

One parent’s viral story about a unique trade their child made in real life inspired the community to open up about their strangest experiences involving bartering with other fans in the Game Freak RPGs.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield trade screen.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon players detail their strangest trades in real life.

Pokemon players share strangest trade stories

The discussion first kicked off when a parent’s post on the r/pokemon subreddit went viral after they explained how their child had traded Pokemon cards for an actual pet parakeet.

“My 6 year old daughter traded some pokemon cards to my neighbor’s son today. In return, he gave her a parakeet. She named him Pidgeot since one card was a Mega Pidgeot,” the post read.

The user then asked the community what their most interesting trades have been throughout their history of playing the hit Nintendo titles. The post sparked a flurry of interesting tales from fellow fans.

My 6 year old daughter traded some pokemon cards to my neighbor’s son today. In return, he gave her a parakeet. She named him Pidgeot since one card was a Mega Pidgeot. What’s your weirdest Pokemon trade? from pokemon

One fan explained how they were able to score a Base Set Charizard card that is now worth anywhere from $30k to 360k. “I once traded a garden gnome for three Pokemon packs at a boy scout Christmas gift exchange. Ended up pulling holo Charizard (THE holo Charizard). I still have the cards,” they said.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans opening up about insane TCG trade.

Unbelievably, another person revealed how their sibling scored a special tattoo: “Not me, but my brother exchanged Pokemon cards for his first tattoo. I dont know what cards or what the exchange rate was, but he got a Gastly.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan telling story about cards being traded for Tattoo.

Not every trade involved Pokemon card. Another user explained how they traded a book for one of the Game Freak RPGs: “I had a second copy of the fourth Harry Potter book. A classmate had played and finished Pokemon Ruby but had not read the book. So we traded. Hoenn will always be my favorite region.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan harry potter Pokemon trade.

The viral thread had a whole host of interesting stories from tragic childhood mistakes to epic trades that resulted in fans securing some pretty valuable Pokemon items by today’s standards.

If nothing else, it’s a great example of how the Pokemon creators’ wish that it would bring players together in real life actually worked.

FIFA

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 22:28

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Semi-finals & grand finals take place on Sunday, February 14.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

MLS
DidyChrisLito made it to the finals in an attempt to defend his eMLS crown.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players, and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…