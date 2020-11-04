 Pokemon community heartbroken over Crown Tundra's "tragic" side story - Dexerto
Pokemon community heartbroken over Crown Tundra’s “tragic” side story

Published: 4/Nov/2020 21:16

by Brent Koepp
peony looking upset in pokemon the crown tundra dlc
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A viral post had the Pokemon Sword & Shield community feeling sad for The Crown Tundra’s new character, Peony, after it was revealed that the Trainer actually has an incredibly tragic story. 

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, released on October 22. The major expansion brought a whole host of past gen Legendaries to the Nintendo Switch RPG, and debuted the Dynamax Adventures mode.

The add-on also introduced new characters to the series such as former Galar champion, Peony. However, players were left feeling sad when they discovered the character’s complicated origins. The protagonist’s downcast story will leave you with the sniffles. 

peony laying on the floor in pokemon the crown tundra dlc
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The new Pokemon character can’t seem to catch a break.

Peony’s tragic Pokemon backstory

A post online went viral after a user highlighted how dispiriting they felt Peony’s Crown Tundra story was. The user explained that they felt bad for the character, since the father spent weeks planning a trip to bond with his kid, only for his daughter Peonia to ditch him. 

However, it turns out the character actually has a pretty tragic backstory as well. Replying to the thread, another person pointed out the protagonist’s complicated origins of being the brother of Chairman Rose. “Apparently, he was always compared to his older brother, Rose. Never feeling good enough, he ran away from home,” the Redditor explained.

The player then detailed how Peony actually turned his life around, only to disappear again after being overshadowed by his sibling. “He eventually won the Pokemon League, but his time as Champion was cut short. Shortly after Rose became Chairman, Peony just kinda… disappeared from the league,” they said.

I feel bad for Peony from pokemon

The sad backstory is actually detailed on the character’s Galar League card, which players get after beating The Crown Tundra. As if that wasn’t sad enough, several Redditors pointed out that the Master Ball Peony gives you was likely a gift from Rose.

“Peony was compared to his brilliant older brother since he was born. He eventually ran away from home, only to eventually become champion. But shortly afterward, Rose became League Chairman. This caused Peony to vanish entirely from the League,” the card’s bio reads. 

peony's league card
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players can learn about Peony’s sad backstory on his League Card.

Fans interested in the character’s backstory can even get a hidden cutscene featuring Chairman Rose’s assistant, Oleana. The hilarious moment further verifies the protagonist’s origins.

While Game Freak mostly plays up Peony’s story with his daughter for comedic purposes, many fans have been left feeling bad for the father. Especially after discovering his difficult past with Galar’s infamous villain. 

RunTheFUTMarket reveals handy FIFA 21 tips to win more FUT Champs games

Published: 4/Nov/2020 20:59

by Alex Garton

Winning FUT Champ games in FIFA 21 without using the meta formations and strategies can be difficult, but YouTuber RunTheFUTMarket has revealed some great tips to help you do just that. 

It’s been nearly a month since the release of FIFA 21 and players are finally getting to grips with the changes made in this year’s title.

Out of everything in FIFA 21, the weekly FUT Champions Weekend League is one of the most popular modes in the community, giving players of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for rewards across a period of 30 matches.

EA Sports
The FUT Champions event takes place every weekend.

Players are looking to grasp every possible advantage to win their FUT Champions games. Unfortunately, that means a lot of players are opting to play the meta formations and maintain a lot of depth. For players who do not like to play in this manner, it can be difficult to compete against this style of play.

A recent video released by RunTheFUTMarket has revealed some great tips to help players win more FUT Champions games whilst maintaining their own style of play.

RunTheFUTMarket’s tips For FUT Champions

The first tip he recommends is for players to find a formation that works for them: “Find a formation that works for you, then start to understand what can I do in this formation to limit my counter-attacks and increase my attacks.”

This is a basic one but it’s definitely important for improving in FUT Champs. There’s no point playing a style of FIFA you dislike, try out new formations and tactics to figure out which style you prefer. This is a process that may take some time but is definitely worth it in the long run.

Of course, it’s important to try out these formations in friendlies and not in competitive modes so you can find your feet. Building up your confidence and practice with a certain formation is the best way to improve.

EA Sports
Practising a formation in friendlies is the best way to build up your confidence.

Next, the YouTuber stresses the importance of not losing the ball in the middle of the pitch. “You don’t want to lose the ball with your center-mids because counter-attacks are so important this year, don’t lose the ball in a scenario where you’re going to be 3v3 or 2v3.”

In FIFA 21, counter-attacks are difficult to thwart once they have begun. Recognizing their danger and making the effort to avoid losing the ball with your midfielders is sure to stop you from conceding as many goals.

Finally, Nick emphasizes the importance of tactics in FIFA 21: “This year, in my opinion, is the most tactical FIFA we’ve ever had ever, I really suggest that when you guys are playing and your formation is not clicking, go to the menu, then the squad screen and understand what your opponent is playing.”

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each formation is key in making tactical changes mid-game.

Once you’ve analyzed what your opponent is trying to do with their formation, you can make the necessary changes to counter their strategy. The key is to be versatile with your tactics and be able to adapt depending on your opponent’s strategy. This comes with understanding each formation alongside their strengths and weaknesses.

He rounds off his tips and tricks with a reminder to use manual defending; although the AI in FIFA 21 good, directly controlling your defenders will always be more effective.