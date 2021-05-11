Pokemon community goes wild for "better” fan-made Diamond & Pearl remake - Dexerto

Pokemon players are in love with a fan-created Sinnoh remake trailer that depicts Gen IV in gorgeous Sword & Shield style graphics. The jaw-dropping video has many in the community arguing that it looks way better then Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

After years of hype and anticipation, fans of the Sinnoh region were rewarded when The Pokemon Company revealed that the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2021. However, the project’s surprising chibi art-style left the community divided.

A debate around studio ILCA’s take on Gen II was sparked further when in May, a viral fan-made trailer left many in awe for its high-definition recreation of Diamond & Pearl that some argued looked even better than Sword & Shield.

Fan-made Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

Back in March 2021, talented artist millenniumloops stunned the Pokemon community when they released a 30-second teaser clip for their upcoming Sinnoh remaster project. On May 11, the creative fan finally released the full trailer and it’s mind-blowing, to say the least.

Titled Pokemon Adventures Sinnoh, the four-minute long trailer not only shows a complete reimagining of Sinnoh’s various locales, but also depicts in-game mechanics such as rock climbing and flying, as well as a fully fleshed out Gym battle that includes Mega Evolutions of Infernape and Empoleon.

Gen II fans were immediately blown away by the project’s scope and depth, and were so impressed that its sparked a debate in the community, with some wishing it was the real Gen IV remakes instead of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Some players said they felt let down after arguing that the fan-made project looked more impressive then the official Nintendo Switch remake. “When 1 fan does a better job than the biggest franchise in the world,” one user wrote. Another exclaimed, “Fans can do a better job at making a game than actual developers.”

Many fans also expressed their wish that Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl had gone in a different direction. “This looks even better than the actual Pokemon games made by Game Freak,” a player said. One comment even begged, “Gamefreak please hire these people and let them take over. This is truly something I would have loved to see happen to the remakes.”

The divide among the community isn’t too surprising though, as the 2021 Sinnoh titles break years of tradition. Previous remakes such as 2014’s Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire took an older game and brought it up to date with the current generation.

Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are not only not using Sword & Shield’s engine, the third-party developed project is being marketed as a faithful port instead. Based on reactions, some fans really wish Gen IV had gotten a more modern treatment such as what is seen in millenniumloops’ stunning trailer.