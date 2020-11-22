 Pokemon community discovers disturbing easter egg in Vivid Voltage card - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon community discovers disturbing easter egg in Vivid Voltage card

Published: 22/Nov/2020 21:19

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon TCG

A Pokemon card left the community with chills when fans discovered a creepy detail in the Trading Card Game’s latest expansion, Vivid Voltage. 

The Pokemon TCG originally made its debut in 1999 as a companion to the popular RPGs by Game Freak. Children across the world became obsessed with hunting down and collecting their favorite ‘mons.

In November, fans lost it when they discovered a disturbing detail hidden in the background of a Shedinja card from the Vivid Voltage set. The bizarre artwork will have you looking at the Gen III critter in a completely different light.

Pokemon YouTuber reacts to creepy Pokemon Shedninja card.
Twitch: TAHK0
A Pokemon reacted to the creepy card live on Twitch.

Pokemon community discovers creepy card

The discovery was first made by a viewer of Pokemon content creator TAHK0. While opening a booster pack from the Vivid Voltage expansion in front of his audience on Twitch, LunarLugia of PokeGuardian pointed out that there was a creepy detail on the card.

The personality explained the disturbing easter egg in Tweet that has now gone viral. “So.. it was pointed out to me that there’s something a bit off about the newest shedinja pokemon card. Not only does it have an attack called life squeeze but…there’s actually a dead man in the background,” he said.

In the artwork of the TCG collectible, you can see an adult man laying dead on the floor with crosses over his eyes behind the third generation monster.  Even more unsettling is that its arms are dangling out over the ledge as its lifeless corpse slumps against the wall.

The Pokemon community reacted to the creepy artwork, such as one user who said “Oh wait..that’s creepy.” Another fan jokingly exclaimed, “Wow Shedinja really killed a man, the only bug with a body count.”

This isn’t the first time the Pokemon Trading Card Game has had creepy artwork. LunarLugia posted several other collectibles that also feature disturbing images, such as Chandelure from X & Y Storm Siege set. In the background, you can see a ghost rising up from the smoke.

In all fairness, Shedinja as a concept is pretty bizarre in itself. The ‘mon is the leftover exoskeleton of Nincada after it evolves into Ninjask. Also, according to its Pokedex entry, it steals the souls of those that look at its back. However, its latest card gives new meaning to its “Life Squeeze” move.

Despite the series largely appealing to kids, the Pokemon franchise has featured dark storylines in the past. The Sword & Shield Twilight Wings anime actually went viral after fans discovered a chilling easter egg in Episode 6, “Moonlight.”

Overwatch

Sneaky Overwatch spot gets you to Watchpoint Gibraltar’s high ground fast

Published: 22/Nov/2020 21:26

by Julian Young
Overwatch Heroes
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

In any competitive shooter, good positioning and map control are key factors to achieving victory. The Overwatch community has once again shown how smart movement can benefit players, this time with a clever trick to gain the high ground on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Overwatch is a unique title that requires team coordination and individual skill to overcome opponents. Heroes need to synergize their abilities with teammates and perform well on their own to defeat the other team.

Outside of individual skill and good teamwork, positioning and map control are two additional factors to consider when a team plans and executes their strategy. Players are always looking for new ways to exploit their surroundings to help outsmart their enemies.

While many movement techniques are well-known in the Overwatch community, there are still some tricks that not all players are aware of.  In a video posted user ‘Hovspian’, they show off a lesser-known shortcut players can use to reach the high ground on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Found a new shortcut to highground on Gibraltar second from Overwatch

In the clip, the player is in the interior room located near Checkpoint B: a fairly open space with bits of cover in various spots and a vehicle hanging from the ceiling. They walk towards a forklift that is holding some containers, and then jump on top of the vehicle’s glass windshield.

From there, they jump onto the containers the forklift is holding, and then to the nearby ledge that lines the interior wall. From that position, they survey the room and show off an impressive vantage point where they can shoot down at any enemies in the open space below.

Overwatch Watchpoint Gibraltar Map
Blizzard Entertainment
An Overwatch player has shared a nifty trick to gain the high ground on Operation: Gibraltar.

While this may not be a new discovery for some Overwatch veterans, not every player knows about it. One user responded shortly after the post went live saying they were not familiar with this particular move, and thanked Hovspian for sharing it. For those unfamiliar with the movement on display in the clip, this climbing maneuver could prove useful in future matches.

Whether they are playing a damage, tank, or support role, all can benefit from movement that provides them with an advantage. This video is another example of how players can outsmart the competition with their movement skills, and add another trick to their existing arsenal.