Pokemon community disappointed by latest Unite update

Published: 16/Feb/2021 19:13

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Charizard and Garchomp with Pokemon Unite logo.
The Pokemon Company / TiMi Studios

A new beta for Pokemon Unite has been announced for 2021. However, the update has some fans believing the MOBA title won’t be coming out any time soon.

Despite being announced in June 2020, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Unite. Over eight months later, and we still don’t even have a proper release date or any indication of when it is coming out.

Given that this year’s Pokemon Day on February 27 will also celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary, fans hoped the free-to-play game would launch. But a new announcement has some disappointed and worried about the MOBA’s development.

Screenshot of Pokemon Unite gameplay from Canada preview.
The Pokemon Company / TiMi Studios
When will Unite finally get a release date?

Fans concerned over Pokemon Unite beta news

On February 16, it was revealed that Pokemon Unite is getting a regional beta in Canada sometime in March. Because the MOBA-lite hasn’t had many updates, the announcement took some fans by surprise.

Those excited to jump into the new spinoff were hoping the title would be launched sooner. The long stretch of silence from developers had players speculating that it could be launched on Pokemon Day 2021.

While the March beta doesn’t necessarily rule out near release date, it left the community wondering if the game’s development is further out than many had assumed.

“Beta in March? So it won’t release on Pokemon Day,” one fan wrote. Others speculated that the beta announcement meant Unite has less of a chance of coming out on the day “I was legit convinced they’d be shadow dropping this game for Pokemon day next week. Guess they are running a bit slower than I thought. Probably May full release then,” another player tweeted.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Unite March Beta.

Not everyone was bothered by the news though, as some fans are still not excited about the MOBA. “Don’t think ive ever been more uninterested in a Pokemon Game…” one person commented. Another quipped, “oh right this game exists, completely forgot about it.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans not be excited for Unite.

Only time will tell if the new series will win the community over once it launches. The latest update has some thinking the MOBA-lite won’t be dropping anytime soon. Although it should be pointed out that the beta does not rule anything out.

Conversely, Game Freak never promised Unite would be launched during Pokemon Day 2021. One thing is for sure though, the free-to-play title has been shrouded in a lot of mystery as developers have been fairly quiet about it for months.

Warzone & Cold War Season 2 trailer teases Galil & 3 other new weapons

Published: 16/Feb/2021 18:58 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 19:29

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

A new cinematic trailer has been released for Season Two of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and among all the new content that’s on the way, it looks like we could be getting up to four new weapons, including the iconic Galil.

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 kicks off on February 25, according to a new cinematic trailer released by Treyarch on Feb 16.

The video depicts Frank Woods and his team going on a search to find the missing Russell Adler, who was kidnapped by the villainous Stitch at the end of Season One.

There’s a lot to unpack in the cinematic, including what appears to be the next new Operator in the form of Kapono ‘Naga’ Vang, who Woods’ team runs into in the jungles of the Golden Triangle.

But what’s caught fans’ attention the most is the appearance of four new weapons, including the Galil, Crossbow, Minigun, and a new SMG.

As you’d expect, the appearance of the Galil in the trailer has a lot of players excited. The assault rifle is one of the most iconic weapons in Call of Duty history, first making its debut back in BO1 before being re-released in the three following Black Ops titles.

And while not used nearly as much over the years, the Crossbow is similarly prominent, having been included in numerous CoD games, most recently Modern Warfare.

The fact that it’s coming to Cold War now means that Warzone will include two different versions of it for players to pick from, theoretically allowing them to run double Crossbow loadouts.

Crossbow in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
Activision
There will be 2 versions of the Crossbow in Warzone once Season 2 starts.

That then brings us to the other two guns teased in the cinematic, starting with what looks like a brand new SMG. Data miners have identified it as the AI-LC10 submachine gun based on info found in the game files. There are no details available yet as to how it functions.

Last but not least, we have the minigun. While we don’t know 100% yet, it’s safe to assume that if the devs to add the minigun in BOCW, it’ll be exclusive to Care Packages and/or scorestreaks, similar to the Death Machine in Black Ops 1 and 2. The minigun was also added in BO3 & BO4 but was only available in Zombies.

Season 2 will be going live in BOCW & Warzone on Thursday, February 25, available for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

 