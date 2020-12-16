Logo
Pokemon community goes crazy for incredible Christmas animation

Published: 16/Dec/2020 18:48 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 3:37

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Dragonite in Christmas animation by Gio.
YouTube: Gio / The Pokemon Company

An artist went viral online after creating a jaw-dropping Christmas video featuring Pokemon. The stunning animation is the perfect way for fans of the Game Freak RPG to celebrate the holidays.

Originally debuting in 1996, the Pokemon franchise has since grown into a cultural phenomena. Players around the world can’t get enough of the RPG’s vibrant cast of monsters and addicting Gotta Catch ‘Em’ All design.

An artist celebrated their love of the series by creating an incredible Christmas animation featuring ‘mon from Dragonite to Pikachu. The festive video short will be sure to get fans of the Nintendo title into the holiday spirit.

Screenshot of Pokemon gathering around Christmas tree in animation short by GIo.
YouTube: Gio / The Pokemon Company
The stunning Pokemon Christmas animation short was made by a talented fan.

Pokemon celebrate Christmas in incredible animation

The epic fan creation went viral after originally being posted to the r/Pokemon subreddit on December 15. The festive video opens with a Dragonite wearing a festive hat as a host of ‘mon make their way to a Christmas tree.

Various characters help decorate it, such as a handful of Seedot who adorably hop into the branches to act as ornaments. Roasting food by a cozy fire, a Charmander feeds the whole group as they continue their work.

The holiday animation culminates with a Plusle and Minun coming together to light up the tree. The epic fan creation could easily be mistaken for an official video celebrating this year’s December festivities.

[OC] Pokémon Holidays an Animated Short from pokemon

The genius behind the creation is animation artist ‘Gio’, who has created shorts in the past for other holidays. In a comment on their YouTube channel, the creator explained the Christmas video was inspired by a Pokemon Go loading screen.

Fans of the series were blown away by the quality and intricate details present in the fan creation. One user exclaimed, “This isn’t even official? OMG, that was so good.” Another fan replied, “this made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.”

Pokemon fans react to incredible Christmas animation by Gio on Reddit.
Reddit
Pokemon fans were impressed!

While the Pokemon Company has not officially released something to celebrate the winter holidays this year, this incredible creation is so good, it will certainly tide fans over.

The popular mobile title Go, which inspired the Christmas animation, is having a December celebration. For everything we know about the event, check out our guide here.

How to watch League of Legends 2020 All-Star: teams, events, more

Published: 18/Dec/2020 3:04

by Andrew Amos
League of Legends 2020 All-Star header
Riot Games

The festive season is here, and for League of Legends pros, it’s a time to celebrate the year that was at All-Star 2020. With dozens of players taking part in fun events, here’s how you can catch all the action across the globe across these busy three days.

League of Legends All-Star provides a place for pros to let their hair down, have some fun on the stage, and give the community wonderful crossovers with popular content creators.

While the stage is a metaphorical virtual one in 2020, there’s plenty of action happening across the three days you’ll want to catch. Starting on December 17, more pros than ever before are taking part in the All-Star event, with regional rivalries on the line and more.

League of Legends 2020 All-Star stream

Like every year, you can catch the League of Legends All-Star event for 2020 on the official Riot Games Twitch channel. The action is basically running around the clock starting from December 17 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET (December 18 4am GMT).

We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

League of Legends 2020 All-Star teams

Every region across the world isn’t just sending a representative or two, but an entire squad of five. They’ll face off against each other in two divisions: the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.

The main event will also feature teams of streamers and former pros from the major regions as part of the Superstar Showdown. You can find a full list of the teams below.

Team Players
LEC Pros Bwipo, Selfmade, Humanoid, Hans Sama, Hylissang
LEC Legends Vizicsacsi, Amazing, Exileh, Samux, Mithy
LEC Queue Kings SivHD, Overpow, Noway, Corobizar, Elwind
LCK Pros Canna, Canyon, Faker, Deft, BeryL
LCK Legends MaRin, Ambition, PawN, PraY, Mata
LCK Queue Kings Hojin, Jisoo, so_urf, Narakyle, Jelly
LCS Pros Licorice, Broxah, Jensen, Tactical, CoreJJ
LCS Legends Voyboy, Meteos, Shiphtur, Sneaky, BunnyFufuu
LCS Queue Kings Tyler1, Voyboy, Yassuo, Trick2g, Starsmitten
LPL Pros 369, Karsa, Rookie, Jackeylove, Baolan
LPL Legends gogoing, mlxg, Zz1tai, Weixiao, PYL
LPL Queue Kings 余小C, 宫本狗雨, 智勋, 水晶哥, 夕阳
CBLOL Robo, Cariok, Tinowns, BRTT, ESA
LCL Boss, Ahahacik, Nomanz, Gadget, Santas
LJL Evi, Blank, Ceros, Yutapon, Gaeng
LLA Acce, Josedeodo, Aloned, Whitelotus, Shadow
OPL Chippys, Babip, Tally, Raes, Cupcake
TCL Armut, Robin, Blue, Zeitnot, Japone
PCS Hanabi, Kongyue, Uniboy, Unified, Kaiwing
VCS Zeros, Levi, Dia1, Slayder, Palette

League of Legends 2020 All-Star schedule

NOTE: Times for 1v1 tournament are not yet available

Friday, December 18

Event Teams PT ET GMT
Underdog Uprising PCS vs LCK 8pm Dec 17 11pm Dec 17 4am
Underdog Uprising LCK vs OPL 9pm Dec 17 12am 5am
Underdog Uprising LPL vs LJL 12am 3am 8am
Underdog Uprising VCS vs LPL 1am 4am 9am
Underdog Uprising LEC vs TCL 10am 1pm 6pm
Underdog Uprising LCL vs LEC 11am 2pm 7pm
Underdog Uprising LCS vs CBLOL 2pm 5pm 10pm
Underdog Uprising LLA vs LCS 3pm 6pm 11pm

Saturday, December 19

Event Teams PT ET GMT
Superstar Showdown LCK QK vs LPL QK 8pm Dec 18 11pm Dec 18 4am
Superstar Showdown LPL Legends vs LCK Legends 10pm Dec 18 1am 6am
Superstar Showdown LCK Pros vs LPL Pros 12am 3am 8am

Sunday, December 20

Event Teams PT ET GMT
Superstar Showdown LEC QK vs LCS QK 9am 12pm 5pm
Superstar Showdown LCS Legends vs LEC Legends 11am 2pm 7pm
Superstar Showdown LEC Pros vs LCS Pros 1pm 4pm 9pm