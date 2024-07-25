Pokemon collectors fear for their wallets as “cozy” new card features Kanto favorite

Pokemon TCG fans are being treated to a slow but steady roster of exciting card reveals for the upcoming expansion sets on the calendar.

Despite Shrouded Fable not being out yet, Pokemon card reveals for the September set Stellar Crown have already begun making their way out into the community. The Japanese counterpart to the set, Stellar Miracle, went down well with fans and it’s likely this set will do the same.

Revealed via the official Pokemon TCG Instagram account, an adorable Bulbasaur Illustration Rare has caught the eyes of the community. Despite the card not being out yet, many have declared it their chase card for Stellar Crown.

The Pokemon Company Bulbasaur (143/142) Pokemon card.

Featuring the beloved Gen 1 starter napping on a windowsill with an angsty Pidgey swooping in the background, it’s a perfect example of a slice-of-life Pokemon card.

Pokemon TCG collectors were delighted by the reveal, lavishing praise upon the card in the comment section. One excited fan declared, “Well that’s my chase card in that set sorted then,” and another added, “This just made my day.”

Some fans were even picturing themselves in Bulbasaur’s leafy shoes. One jokingly said, “I aspire to be as at peace as this Bulbasaur,” while others daydreamed about taking sunny naps in a greenhouse surrounded by plants.

One element of the card that caught the attention of several fans was the slightly blocky Pidgey in the background. Some noted that it looked like Pidgey was flying in for a critical strike, while one person exclaimed, “AAAH LOOK OUT DAWG.”

In terms of competitive viability, this card is fairly standard, coming with just one Attack and 70 HP. Leech Seed is useful in the early stages of a Pokemon match, dealing 20 damage and healing 20 HP, but it doesn’t have much longevity.

This card’s value will undoubtedly come from the cute and cozy aesthetic, and we’re sure to see plenty of other cards like it when Stellar Crown comes out. To get an idea of what the set may look like, make sure to check out our ranking of the best Stellar Miracle cards.