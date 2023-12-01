Pokemon collector who nearly “sh*t’” himself after pulling Shining Treasures SAR goes viral

A Pokemon collector’s hilarious reaction to pulling a secret rare art Charizard from the new Shining Treasures ex set has gone viral.

The new Pokemon TCG set, Shining Treasures ex, launched December 1 and Western collectors have been posting fresh, shiny cards that have fans and collectors in awe.

After cracking a box ordered from a Tik-Tok streamer, AdministrativeAge469 said that he “almost sh*t himself” after this pull.

Pokemon Collector’s Secret Art Rare Charizard goes Viral on Reddit

Alongside Instagram, TikTok has become the main marketplace for Pokemon card collectors and scalpers to buy and invest in the hottest cards on the market.

The market for buying cards from resellers is like the Wild West, with scamming and fake cards everywhere. So rife is the issue, that on September 19, 2023, creatures announced that it would take legal action against sellers of counterfeit cards.

It’s no surprise then, that AdministrativeAge469 was so taken with his authentic TikTok bounty.

“Tried my luck on a Shining Treasures box from a streamer on TikTok… did not disappoint,” said AdministrativeAge469.

The OP was incredibly pleased with his card, so much so that he is considering grading it. When asked if he would sell he said, “It’s going around $300 so not sure if selling is worth it.”

“Get it graded if you feel it looks perfect” replied MichelleCS1025. “Now this is a card that deserves the black label slab!” said another.

RabbitGTI24 compared the beautiful new black Charizard ex-card to a Yu-Gi-Oh! Classic, calling it “Red eyes black Dragon!”

Another user, dealerofbananas gave the original poster some Pokemon investing advice: “Sell now to some idiot that will overpay by 2 – 3 x and buy one back in a month”.

As Shining Treasures ex is still a fresh set, collectors can expect to pay a premium, but as supply meets demand, the $300 price tag won’t stay. Still, fans were thrilled to see an “Awesome” pull. The Western version of the set, Paldean Fates will launch in the UK on January 26.