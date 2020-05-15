Pokemon brought to life with epic augmented reality trading cards

The Pokemon community was blown away when a player shared their augmented reality trading cards of starters Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle. The jaw-dropping creation brings the Nintendo property to life like never before.

For many 90s kids, Pokemon was an absolute phenomena. The beloved RPG's addictive 'catch 'em all' gameplay spread like wildfire as children looked to trade monsters with their friends.

The Trading Card Game, which was introduced in 1996, proved to be just as popular. An insanely creative fan has made childhood dreams come true by bringing the TCG to life with augmented reality.

Advertisement

Mind-blowing AR Pokemon cards

Reddit user 'yahyayyasha' uploaded their stunning creation on May 12, and wowed the community with their neon AR re-creation of the Trading Card Game. The post went viral with over 19.9 k upvotes.

Read More: Animal Crossing player brings Pokemon Stadium to New Horizons



"I made a Pokemon starters augmented reality card," the submission read. The creative fan used Hidden Fates shiny Charmander, EX Crystal Guardians Squirtle, and Secret Wonder's Bulbasaur for the project.

Advertisement

In the video, we see the user holding up each card, and then their camera lens displays the 3D neon overlay on top of them. Each card comes to life as the name and outline of the monster becomes animated, taking holographics to the next level.

Fans of the series were blown away, and asked the artist how he had created the futuristic cards. Yahyayyasha explained "I made this using Blender for the 3D assets, Unity & Vuforia for the AR & app."

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the community has been blown away by Pokemon being mixed with AR. In February, a fan discovered Sword & Shield has a secret interactive AR box art when using Google Lens.

Despite launching close to 24 years ago, the Pokemon TCG continues to grow in popularity. The newest expansion of the card game 'Rebel Clash' came out in May, and is based on the 2019 release of SW/SH.