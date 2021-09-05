Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl could have a limited National Pokedex

Fans looking forward to the long-awaited remaster’s of the Sinnoh Region may be hit with a bit of a surprise, as more rumors have surfaced in regards to the Pokedex within Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond.

Pokemon fans are going to have a lot to look forward to within the next couple of months, as not only is Game Freak releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But, they’ll also be releasing Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the modern-day remasters of Diamond/Pearl.

This is one of the most beloved regions across all of the Pokemon games, as it implemented some extraordinary Pokemon and some loveable final evolutions.

But, one of the major concerns with any Pokemon game is the Pokedex itself, and this was a large criticism towards Sword & Shield, and new claims have been reported surrounding the National Dex for these upcoming releases.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl may only feature up to generation four

This news comes as a bit of a surprise to fans, as one would think with the games being released in 2021, they would add Pokemon from all generations. But, a new comment from the official French Nintendo account has alluded that this may not be the case when the game releases.

Originally discovered by Nintendosmash.com, the comment states that the remasters will feature Pokemon “up to the fourth generation.” This comment has kinda taken us by surprise, as none of the other accounts have posted any reference to this, so it may have been accidentally leaked by the French Nintendo account.

Now, keep in mind this is all speculation as of now, but the statement does come from an official Nintendo account, so it’s definitely not out of the realm of possibilities.

We’ll have to see in the coming weeks before the game’s official release if there’s any news surrounding the National Dex, and how many generations of Pokemon will be featured within!