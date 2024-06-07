Pokemon artist turns Jessie into Ash’s step-mom and fans are loving it

While Ash’s story is over, Pokemon fans have continued speculating about the iconic trainer and his life post-series. This includes fanart of beloved characters and how they fit into his life – like Jessie of Team Rocket.

Jessie is best known for the decades of poorly executed torment she brought to Ash and his friends as a member of Team Rocket. Alongside Meowth and James, she is known for her bold manners, self-centered goals, and loyalty.

However, some Pokemon fans believe that Jessie turns over a new leaf after the conclusion of the animated series. In a series of art pieces by KianaMaiArt on X, the Team Rocket antagonist leaves her life of crime behind for romance with Delia Ketchum.

In the comics that KianaMaiArt has posted over many months, fans have watched as Jessie discovers herself, starts attending school to care for Pokemon, and becomes a doting partner to Delia. Kiana illustrates the breakdown of how Jessie and Ash navigate this new relationship, captivating readers.

While none of this is canon, the story has touched many Jessie fans, with one reader sharing “Ahhhhh this is so adorable” and another adding, “This is not a ship I ever thought of, but I’m glad you made it exist because it’s downright adorable asf. Love it, frfr.”

Some Pokemon fans have questioned the relationship due to Jessie’s age never being formally confirmed in the anime, but Kiana has marked in multiple comics that she depicts Jessie at 25-30 while Delia is in her 30s throughout.

Some of the most popular comics in this fan series show the interactions between Jessie and Ash. Fans reading the scenarios love it, stating, “Jesse having a way to illustrate to Ash how Delia feels is actually pretty smart of her. Her comforting skills need work though.” Another commenter adds, “Truly the stepdad(mom) of all time we love her.”

While Ash’s story may be complete in the animated series, fan comics and imagined future outcomes are a wonderful way for long-time Pokemon enthusiasts to keep connected over favorite characters.